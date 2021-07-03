Langdon man charged after RCMP says fires deliberately ignited in Siksika Nation

A 40-year-old man from Langdon, Alta., Has been charged in connection with the bar fire in Siksika Nation which the RCMP says were deliberately set.

Philip John Strange was arrested on Canada Day. On Friday, the RCMP issued a press release saying it had been charged with arson and breach of a reserve.

Strange is scheduled to appear in Siksika District Court on August 12.

“This past week has tested the Siksika people,” Sergeant said. Scott Mercer and Gleichen RCMP. “These deliberate acts of property damage affect the well-being and safety of all who live here.

“We are urging people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.”

READ MORE: RCMP arrests man as grass fires burn on Siksika Nation land of ‘cultural significance’

The RCMP responded to reports about a suspicious person in the First Nation who witnesses said was setting fire to the bar.

The story goes down the ad

While no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, the RCMP said the fires caused “extensive” damage to land that “includes areas of cultural importance”.

The Siksika Nation chief said the land that was set on fire was used by First Nation members for smoking ceremonies and other traditional ceremonies.

Ouray Crowfoot added that “every inch of Siksika is what we consider sacred land”.

“There are not many places in Siksika that you can say are not sacred,” he told Global News, adding that he did not know the motive for the fires.

Crowfoot said he believes a suspect was arrested so quickly because of a combination of vigilant community members, his nation’s relationship with the RCMP, and the increasing effectiveness of the nation’s own security services.

“If anyone feels like they can come to the Siksika Combine and do any kind of damage or vandalism, they will be under surveillance,” he said.

“I can not speculate,” Crowfoot replied when asked what might have pushed someone to start fires. “I will not enter the mind of someone burning a field.”

Fires in the bar erupted just days after police were called to two different churches in the Nation of Siksika. In one case a fire broke out and in another police believe someone tried to start a fire. In both cases, the RCMP has suspected arson.

The story goes down the ad

“There is no apparent link between this arson (grass fires in the Siksika Nation) and deliberate fires set in Catholic or Anglican churches earlier this week,” police said Friday.

READ MORE: Second church fire being investigated as arson by RCMP in Siksika Nation, Alberta

Trends Travel restrictions still remain, despite some relaxing on July 5, CBSA warns

N PH PHOTO: Scene of destruction after fire destroys Lytton village, BC

There has been a wave of church fires and churches sprayed with red paint across Canada since the discovery of hundreds of unmarked burial sites in former residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan.

Crowfoot acknowledged that the revelations have released a painful but important new chapter in Canada and that people are reacting in different ways.

“I do not accept the burning of any building. I do not forgive a violent reaction. “But I understand,” he said.

“There is a lot of pain now … There are a lot of people who do not know how to feel.”

READ MORE: ‘Unacceptable and Wrong’: Trudeau Says Vandalized Churches Can Hurt Those Seeking ‘Comfort’

“It’s a turning point now in Canada,” he said. “These residential schools, the stories we have told for decades, are now coming to life. They are now believed when you see these actual children coming from the earth.

“Now that these kids are literally coming out of the ground, so is the emotional baggage that the survivors place … They’ve packed it into some kind of separation in their body.”

The story goes down the ad

Ouray Crowfoot is the head of the Siksika Nation.

Global News



Crowfoot said it is no longer possible for people to deny the atrocities that occurred in residential schools, the traumas that went beyond the purpose of schools to try to erase indigenous culture and identity.

“I ask Canada, I ask the Catholic Church, I ask the Anglican Church, where is the reconciliation?” he said. “Many of these activities were criminal activities abuse Sexual abuse… against children abuse physical abuse, emotional abuse.”

Crowfoot said many residential school survivors have been told for years to hide their pain and “overcome it” – something he believes has added to the horror of what happened in schools.

“You can see the trauma that has been caused for many generations,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘We knew he was there’: Former BC chief says unmarked graves near Cranbrook need more context

Despite the reality that Canadians are now forced to face the truth of how indigenous people are treated, Crowfoot suggested that he believes there is hope to find a way forward.

The story goes down the ad

“As a boss, when I looked around our ceremony yesterday – our healing event – we had a lot of non-national members in that audience,” he said. “This shows that the gap is being filled.”

Check out below: Some Global News videos about residential schools in Canada.

















1:56

Siksika Nation plans waste search at former residential school sites





Previous video



Next video





Crowfoot said while he believes many Canadians are beginning to see the country’s history more fully, there are also signs that hatred still exists. He said the RCMP is investigating several recent incidents targeting members of the Siksika Nation believed to be motivated by hatred.

Siksika Nation is about an hour’s drive east of Calgary.

The Health Support Program for Indian Residential School Resolution has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their loved ones suffering from trauma summoned from the memory of past abuses. The number is 1-866-925-4419.