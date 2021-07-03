Demonstrate why the forward speed of a hurricane matters

The rapid forward speed of Hurricane Elsa the past few days has been an obvious statistic that anyone following the movement of the storm has surely noticed. In the last two days, Elsa has raced across the ocean somewhere between 25 and 30 mph.

When we talk about speed ahead, we are seeing how fast the whole storm system is moving across the map. We are not talking about winds AROUND storm, as they are much faster (for example, windy up to 86 mph in Barbados on Friday morning).

So when you just look at the speed ahead, if Elsa were to have a speedometer like your car, it would tell us that the storm is moving west-northwest as fast as 30 miles in the last two days. For a tropical system, this is the equivalent of driving over the speed limit on I-75.

Typically, an average forward speed for a system in the tropical Atlantic is between 10 and 15 mph.

So the forward speed of 25 to 30 mph as Elsa has done makes it an extremely fast driver.

This rapid move forward affected the impacts that Elsa brought to places like Barbados today, which experienced hurricane weather conditions this morning, but only for a relatively short period of time due to the speed that Elsa was accelerating across the ocean.

The relationship between impacts and forward speed is quite simple. In most situations, fast-moving storms (like Elsa) reduce rainfall and produce fewer storm surges than slow-moving storms. The reason why?

Fast-moving storms are physically on a location for a shorter period of time than slow-moving storms, so they have less time to release rain over a particular location.

Just like linking to rainfall, slow-moving storms have more time to collect and push the surrounding water to generate deeper and more impactful amounts of storm.

So although it is never good to be hit by a tropical storm or a hurricane, if you have to be, you are better off if it is a speed storm instead of being slow or stationary.

To visualize how the amount of rain can vary between storms that move quickly and slowly, present a watering can you can use to irrigate a garden.

If you were to move a watering can over an area quickly, water would fall out of it, but not so much it would fall when you compare what would happen when you slowly move a watering can over an area.

This works just like a storm when it rains: the faster they move, the less water falls and the slower they move, the more water falls.

A good example when discussing speed ahead would be to look at some of the storms in history.

Hurricanes Dorian, Harvey and Florence for example were all hurricanes moving slowly.

At one point or another in their lives, they were in some cases completely immobile.

This is why Harvey and Florence were able to produce so much dramatic rain in Texas and North Carolina.

Alsoshte also the reason that Dorian was able to produce so many storms in the Bahamas.

None of these storms were in a hurry, so they had ample time to release heavy rain for long periods of time and in Dorian’s case push extreme amounts of water to the ground in the form of a storm (in 15 areas in some areas )

Importers It is important to note here that although fast-moving storms may end up producing fewer storm surges and emitting less rain compared to slow-moving storms, fast-moving storms still cause extreme wind damage.

On Friday Elsa caused a lot of wind damage to homes in Barbados, where gusts of moderate winds went up to 86 mph even though it was not over the island for long.

Hurricane Charley that struck Charlotte County in 2004 was also a very rapid storm with a rapid movement forward but produced catastrophic damage to the circuit with Category 4 force winds.

The NBC2 team of meteorologists will continue to monitor Hurricane Elsa and all the turns it will take this weekend. Read the latest with the storm here.