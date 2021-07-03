Norway Appoints Eamonn Ferri as International Business Vice President – Cruise Industry News





Norwegian Line Cruise has announced the appointment of Eamonn Ferrin as Vice President of International Business in a bid to strengthen its sales strategy. The cruise line has announced this in a press release. Under the cruise line, Ferrin will oversee Norwegian sales efforts outside the US and Canada and increase the international corporate footprint by deepening existing travel relationships, reaping new business and further integrating international resource markets into the global plan. business of companies. In this role, he will report to Todd Hamilton, Norway’s senior vice president of sales. Hell joined the company in January 2019 as vice president and managing director for the UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East. The Norwegian said that during that time he expanded the UK’s position as Miami-based cruise lines leading the international market through strategic investments designed to support the travel agent community as part of the company partners’ first philosophy. According to the press release, key efforts included launching the NCL Freestyle Rewards incentive program, a new travel agents portal and Norwegian Central resource center, and an NCL Air flight booking platform. The Norwegian said Ferrin also increased its market share in the emerging markets of Israel, South Africa and the Middle East, where the cruise line recently increased its presence with the deployment of Norwegian Jade. The ship will make Norwegian history the first to offer round-trip cruising from Cape Town since December 2021. It will sail a number of unique voyages departing from Dubai, UAE, offering cruises to the Middle East and Europe with stops in the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece. N. Jade will also visit Oman, the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion and South Africa. With his proven track record in the travel and hospitality industry, Eamonn understands how to run local and global business, Hamilton said. We are very excited that Eamonn will take on this role at such an important time in the history of our enterprises. Not only will we start sailing this July, we are also opening a new chapter for the NCL with the start of our Prima class, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels from 2022 to 2027. The Eamonns experience and unique skills will continue to become an invaluable asset, he added. According to the press release, Ferrin is an industry veteran with more than 23 years of travel and hospitality experience. He has worked in a variety of executive department roles, COO and Managing Director in the UK, Canada and internationally for brands including Air Canada, Holidaybreak and MyTravel. Outside Norwegian, Ferrin serves as a member of the CLIA Executive Committee and the CLIA Steering Group for the UK. I am honored and excited to lead the international NCL business at such a defining moment for our company, Ferrin said. Together with my new team and our valued travel partners, I look forward to continuing to expand our reach, taking advantage of the huge global demand for cruising and new opportunities on the horizon.

