Shinigami Bocchan anime to Kuro Maid will have 12 episodes





Distributor Animate published distribution information for the Blu-ray / DVD compilation packages of the animated manga adaptation written and illustrated by Koharu Ikami, Shinigami Bocchan on Kuro Maid (The Duke of Death and his Black Maid). This information confirmed that the series will have a total of twelve episodes. Package 1 (episodes 1 and 2) – September 29, 2021.

Package 2 (episodes 3 and 4) – October 13, 2021.

Package 3 (episodes 5 and 6) – October 27, 2021.

Package 4 (episodes 7 and 8) – November 12, 2021.

Package 5 (episodes 9 and 10) – November 26, 2021.

Package 6 (episodes 11 and 12) – December 10, 2021. The series has its premiere scheduled for July 4 in Japan, while the Funimation platform is responsible for its distribution in the West. For its part, Ikami has published the manga through the Sunday Webry portal of Shogakukan publishing house since October 2017. The publishing house published the ninth volume of the review in May 2020 and the tenth in October of the same year. Cast of voices Natsuki Hanae and Bocchan.

Ayumi Mano and Alice.

Hoochuu Ootsuka and Rob.

Inori Minase and Viola.

Wakana Kuramochi si Kap.

Hiroshi Kamiya and Zain.

Yuuma Uchida and Walter. Production team Yoshiki Yamakawa (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou, High Score Girl, Little Busters!) Is the director of anime at JC STAFF Studios in collaboration with SMDE Studios, who are responsible for CGI animation.

Hideki Shirane (Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken, Date A Live, Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka) is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts.

Michiru Kuwabata (High Score Girl, Penguin no Mondai) is responsible for character design. Shinigami Bocchan for Kuro Maid Summary Cursed by a child witch, a young duke gained the unwanted power to kill all living things he touches. Forced to leave his family and in a large palace deep in the woods, the duke is treated as if he does not exist and his friends constantly reject him. However, he is not completely alone. Rob and Alice, his servant and maidservant, are always by his side. Alia loves to tease him and as their relationship grows, the duke decides to get rid of his deadly curse. Surely, he will need help, and who better to do this than the various inhabitants of the supernatural?



