Palestinians may be expelled from Jerusalem neighborhood to pave way for Bible ParkExBulletin

Palestinians in a neighborhood of Jerusalem face the threat of demolition of their homes. The move would be to make room for a biblical park of ancient sites sought after by Jewish settlers.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Dozens of Palestinian families in an East Jerusalem neighborhood could have their homes demolished to make way for a special project by Jewish settlers – an archeological park near ancient ruins. It could be the other focus of the conflict for Jerusalem. Plans to expel Palestinians from another neighborhood, Sheikh Jarrah, helped spark Israeli-Palestinian violence in May. NPR’s Deborah Amos reports on the latest neighborhood being developed as a flashpoint.

DEBORAH AMOS, BYLINE: Usually we start a story like this in neighborhoods that are flashpoints. But first, we will go back in time to an active archeological site and a tourist destination – David National City National Park, named for a biblical monarch who ruled here more than 3,000 years ago. There are plans to expand this site to create a biblical theme park in the valley below.

(Voice of music)

AMOS: Here, too, is an underground fountain – a fountain of water for ancient Jerusalem, where Christians believe Jesus healed a blind man. James Elrod works as a tour guide.

JAMES ELROD: It’s a man-made carved tunnel – over 3,300 years ago.

AMOS: How many tourists come to see this?

ELROD: In 2019, one million visitors arrived to see the sites of the City of David.

AMOS: This resort is just outside the walls of the Old City, on the outskirts of Silwan – a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan in 1967 and annexed. But most countries still consider this territory occupied. Israel claims that the city is its indivisible capital. The Palestinians want part of it for their capital. The City of David resort complex is run by a group of settlers, the Ir David Foundation, who critics say are arming archaeological finds to strengthen Jewish control in this part of the city.

DANIEL SEIDEMANN: The most important archeological sites in the country are controlled by the settlers of Silwan.

AMOS: This is Daniel Seidemann, a legal expert in the city, often critical of government policies. He is particularly critical of the grand expansion plan – this lush, green space called the King’s Garden. The plan includes demolishing Palestinian houses in a part of Silwan, al-Bustan, to pave the way for the park.

SEIDEMANN: Is it legal for the government of Israel to use all its authority to take property from a population that is unjust and hand it over to biblical motivated settlers in order to ring the Old City with a kingdom? updated biblical? This is what is happening in the City of David. This is what is happening in al-Bustan.

AMOS: Arieh King says it is legal under Israeli law. He is a leader in the residents’ movement and deputy mayor of Jerusalem. He can see al-Bustan from his balcony. He supports the demolition and is eager for the new park. He wants more columns to move here to ensure that Jerusalem is the eternal Jewish capital.

ARYEH KING: God gave us this land and who are we to give this land to someone else?

AMOS: He is impatient. He says the first demolition orders came out in 2005. He insists Palestinian homes in al-Bustan are illegal – built without city permission.

KING: The law is the law. Every illegal building must be destroyed in Jerusalem. Yes, Bustan will be destroyed for park, for public buildings, street lights, everything.

AMOS: Anti-settlement activists say building permits are routinely denied to Palestinians. Earlier this year, the city asked a local court to revive demolition orders again.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: (Spoken in non-English).

AMOS: And that is why the Palestinians in al-Bustan are worried. The Abu Diab family received one of the latest demolition announcements, meaning Israeli bulldozers could arrive at any time. Everyone here is at an advantage, as the family makes a tour of the three-story stone house.

Can we see your kitchen?

I’TIDAL ABU DIAB: (Spoken in non-English).

AMOS: I’tidal Abu Diab has been living here since 1985, when he came as a bride. There are now a dozen family members living together. From its roof, it can see Israeli flags placed in the preserved compositions of the settlers who have expanded their presence here. When I ask if she is worried she might lose her home, her soft, round face wrinkles and her eyes widen.

ABU DIAB: (Through translator) It’s a very painful thing for me to imagine.

AMOS: She vows to live in ruins.

ABU DIAB: (Through translator) This is my house. We will stay here.

AMOS: You have lived with this tension since 2005. How does it work?

ABU DIAB: (Through the translator) I have not gained peace of mind for a second. It has totally changed me. I am always nervous with children. I’m not able to do that. It just created tension in my family.

AMOS: On Tuesday, just days after we spoke, Israeli bulldozers arrived early in the morning and destroyed a butcher shop in the neighborhood.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: (Spoken in non-English).

AMOS: There were clashes between protesters and police, with several injuries. Dozens of Palestinian homes face a similar threat here. Efforts to make room for settlers in the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah attracted international attention in May. Al-Bustan could be next. Deborah Amos, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.