



Brazil has been devastated by one of the deadliest COVID-19 explosions in the world, reported Guardian. Brazil has registered more than 18.6 million cases of COVID-19 and more than half a million coronavirus-related victims, according to data from New York Times.

The country is currently battling its third wave of explosions that has the potential to be worse than previous waves, Deseret News reported. Public criticism of the response of Brazilian governments to COVID-19 has continued throughout the pandemic. This has led to a Senate committee tasked with investigating the case and recent allegations of a vaccine corruption scandal, Associated Press reported. What is the vaccine corruption scandal? Brazil vaccine-porta the scandal is still unfolding, The Guardian reported. The scandal involves irregularities in a vaccine contract. The vaccine agreement under scrutiny is a contract between the Brazilian Ministry of Health and Bharat Biotech, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing company Caucasus vaccines, said AP.

The $ 320 million contract involving a Singapore-based broker pays $ 15 for the vaccine dose, the most expensive of all Brazils vaccine purchases, the AP reported.

According to the AP, the invoices for the contract included a $ 45 million advance payment Singapore mediator who is under surveillance as a bribe. The contract was temporarily suspended without payment and without vaccines delivered, the AP reported. Health officials have testified that they noticed the irregularities and expressed their concerns to Bolsonaro, who said he would make the Federal Police investigate. Federal police deny receiving instructions to investigate. What does this mean for Bolsonaro? Bolsonaro has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and all knowledge of possible corruption, he said AP. He has tried to distance himself as much as possible from the investigation. Earlier, Bolsonaro had faced criticism for failing to secure adequate supplies of vaccines last year, announced Guardian. Seven of the 11 Senate members on the commission told AP that, upon completion of the investigation, they would vote to recommend Bolsonaro’s indictment on the prevarication charge. According to AP, paravariation is a crime involving the delay or restraint of action required as part of a duty of public officials for reasons of personal interest. Opposition politicians have already filed more than 100 indictments against Bolsonaro AP The latest indictment was filed Wednesday by a joint coalition of left-wing and right-wing politicians. Guardian reported. What happens now? The scandal has rekindled the anger of the Brazilian public. Nationwide protests in recent weeks have demanded that Bolsonaro be removed from office, The Guardian said. Polls have shown collapsing support for Bolsonaro with more people than ever considering the Bolsonaro administration as well bad or terrible. Protesters plan to continue the demonstrations on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

