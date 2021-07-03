Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean

By Hannah Gard and Haley Brink, CNN

Hurricane Elsa intensified significantly on Friday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

Storm is the third storm of the season threatening the U.S. coastline, potentially near the Florida Peninsula until next week, including around the country of deadly collapse of Surfside condo.

Elsa has stable winds of 85 mph, with explosions up to 105 mph, Said the National Hurricane Center. At 5 p.m., the Category 1 storm was racing west at 30 miles per hour, about 180 miles northwest of St. Vincent.

A hurricane warning is in effect for southern Haiti from Port Au Prince on the southern border with the Dominican Republic, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti and Jamaica. A hurricane hour has been issued for several provinces in eastern Cuba.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique as the storm recedes from the islands this afternoon, as well as Jamaica, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque in Cabo Engano, and the coast of northern Haiti. Port Au Prince.

A tropical storm hour is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo, and the islands of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning zone, in this case in the coming hours. “Preparations to protect lives and property must be rushed to completion,” the hurricane center said in a special counseling session Friday morning.

Elsa was the fifth earliest storm on record, pushing this season ahead of the pace set by record breaking 2020 hurricane season. The first hurricane of the season is usually not seen until August 10, with the average date of a first tropical storm falling on July 9th.

Puerto Rico can rain up to 3 inches of rain

The storm forecast track brings it to southern Hispaniola on Saturday, bringing hurricane conditions to the southern Dominican Republic and Haiti. Some strengthening is possible before the storm hits the ground on Saturday.

On Sunday, the storm is forecast to move over or near Jamaica and Cuba, where interaction with the ground could weaken the system back into a tropical storm.

It is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain on Friday to the Windward Islands and south of Leeward, including Barbados, locally up to 15 inches. Puerto Rico could see 1 to 3 inches by Saturday. Floods and mudslides will be possible in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

In Barbados, Elsa has ousted power according to Charles Jong, director of communications for Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Debris and tree branches are polluted across the island and photos of roofless buildings and large trees below are appearing, thanks to some of the strongest winds Barbados has experienced in decades, according to Jong.

Across parts of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, 4 to 8 inches of rain – with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches – are possible Saturday through Sunday, the hurricane center said.

They near recently the La Soufriere volcano erupted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have an additional concern to worry about: heavy rain causing lahars.

“As the volcano erupted, it deposited large amounts of ash on the island, most of it at higher altitudes. “Heavy rain will mix with the ash, creating a mudslide that can cause significant damage such as landslides – called lahar,” said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.

“Across Southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with maximum isolated amounts of 12 inches is possible from Saturday to Sunday. This rain could lead to scattered flooding and landslides, “according to the hurricane center.

Elsa could influence the condo search, the governor says

By Monday morning the storm is expected to turn further north and could move over Florida, most likely Tuesday. Considered considerably uncertain with the extended forecast, so the exact part of Florida is still a big unknown. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the forecast cone from the hurricane center.

Elsa within days can affect search and rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside quarrel, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is impossible for this area to see tropical storm winds,” he said Friday morning. “It is not guaranteed, but it is possible, and so our Department of Emergency Management is assuming that this will happen and is making the necessary preparations to be able, undoubtedly, to protect a lot of equipment.

“You could potentially have an event with the building, too,” DeSantis said.

Search-and-rescue work in the country was temporarily halted on Thursday due to structural concerns about the standing structure, and then resumed in the evening. The Florida State Response Team has coordinated 500 local and state responses on stage, DeSantis said.

With Elsa influences in Florida “starting Sunday evening … we are adding this special emphasis to this site because we understand the sensitivities involved,” the governor said.

The Miami-Dade County faces the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Elsa from Sunday evening to Monday morning, District Emergency Management Division Director Charles Cyrille said Thursday night.

While officials do not think the county is in immediate danger, they have developed emergency plans, he said.

The Florida Keys and parts of the southern Florida peninsula early next week face the risk of storms, wind and heavy rainfall, warns the hurricane center. How strong Elsa will be next week is also very uncertain due to the possibility of ground interaction and disagreements between weather models.

The hurricane center has low confidence in the expanded forecast path. Some weather models predict Elsa will return and stay in East Florida, while others take her to the Gulf of Mexico, leaving the entire Florida Peninsula in the wrong cone.

“Too soon to determine what, if any, impacts may occur there next week given the uncertainty in long-range forecasting,” said the hurricane center Thursday

CNN’s Monica Garrett, Michelle Krupa and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.