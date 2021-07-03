Top 10 world news: Afghan government claims 300 Taliban killed in 24 hours, Trump team launches GETTR to replace Twitter & more

As of May 1, or the beginning of The final withdrawal of the American army of about 2,500 troops, Afghan forces AND Taliban have clashed fiercely across the broken village as peace talks between them have faltered. After the end Evacuation of US and NATO troops from their main Bagram Air Base, The Afghan Ministry of Defense claims that in the last 24 hours, more than 300 Taliban fighters were killed in fighting with government forces. However, the Taliban have denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, following the former US President And Donald Trump ban from the social media platform Tweet, his team has released a similar application GETTR. The app describes itself as a non-biased social network for people all over the world “, however, it is flagged by users as a ‘Place of hatred’.

Afghanistan: Fighting rages as US forces demand withdrawal by the end of August

Afghan officials say since the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops, hundreds of Taliban fighters have been killed in fighting across several Afghan provinces.

‘Place of hatred’: Donald Trump team launches GETTR social media platform like Twitter

Keeping in mind former US President Donal Trump’s love for the social media platform Twitter, his team has now launched a similar platform called GETTR.

Possible in the future to mix doses of vaccines, says German health minister

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Friday that it would be possible in the future to mix vaccine doses. In Spahn’s view, it would be possible to combine the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a second shot of the mRNA vaccine like those from Pfizer or Moderna.

Russian planes practice bombing ships in the Black Sea

Russia says its fighter jets practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises. There is tension between Russia and the West over NATO exercises in the region and recent incidents with a British warship.

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria

Condemning US airstrikes on Iraq, Iran has denied US allegations that the country supported attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

China urges nations to build ‘Great Wall of Immunity’ against coronavirus

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community to build a ‘Great Wall of Immunity’ to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “We must face together the forthcoming challenges.”

Myanmar protesters burn images of junta leader on his birthday

In recent anti-coup demonstrations over five months ago that plunged the country of Southeast Asia into chaos, protesters burned sawdust coffins and photographs of Myanmar military ruler Min Aung Hlaing.

More than 2,000 flee as the Philippine volcano spews toxic gas

Philippine officials report that more than 2,000 people have fled the eruption of Taal volcano that has filled the air near the Philippine capital with toxic gas.

China’s weak attitude towards human rights results in declining popularity in developed countries: Study

A new study conducted by the Pew Research Center has found that China’s popularity in developed countries has seen a sharp decline due to the way the country has been treating minority groups and excessive restrictions on freedom and human rights. .

Titus T-Rex hits the screen in England

The Wollaton Hall Natural History Museum will display the skeleton of the T-Rex, unveiled in Montana in 2018, as part of a new exhibition about dinosaur life and the environment.