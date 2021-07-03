Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:.

Yukon has registered 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days. Health officials in the territory are now reducing the number of visitors allowed to long-term care homes as a precaution.

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a declaration on Friday the number of visitors will be reduced from six to two per resident for indoor visits, until 16 July.

To date there have been no cases of COVID-19 inside any of the Yukon long-term care homes.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the rise in cases in the Yukon is a “reminder we all need to be careful”, despite rising vaccination rates.

Many parents are concerned about what is safe for children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and experts say vaccinating adults in their lifetime also helps keep children safe.

Earlier in the week, Yukon Health Minister Tracy McPhee said the territory is the main point of the pandemic, testing the boundaries of its healthcare system and seeking help.

The territory has reached out to the federal government and other jurisdictions for help as it fights what McPhee called “widespread community broadcasting.”

Trudeau said Friday that Dominic LeBlanc, intergovernmental and northern affairs minister, has spoken to Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, “and we are working with the territory on everything we can do to help.”

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair outlines who is eligible and what travelers should do before arriving at the Canadian border under the eased restrictions beginning July 5.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says future changes to the COVID-19 quarantine requirements for returning travelers will not make a difference to people who are not currently eligible to enter.

Canadians and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and complete their pre-arrival COVID-19 test and vaccination status on the ArriveCAN app will be exempt from quarantine as of Monday, said Denis Vinette, CBSA Vice President , passenger branch.

In an interview with CBC on Friday, Vinette said if anyone can download the app or use aArrivalMay be online account, they may have a friend or family member submit the necessary information electronically on their behalf within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 11:15 a.m. ET Saturday, Canada had reported 1,416,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,373 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 26,347. More than 38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide.

British Columbiareported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Friday. The figures come a day after the province moved to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

In the Prairies, active cases in Alberta fell to 895, the lowest in the province since mid-July last year;Manitobathe deputy chief of the provincial public health department said the delta coronavirus variant has spread to all five health regions of the province; and 45 percent of eligible residents in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 209 new cases and nine more deaths Saturday.

Quebec confirmed 69 new cases and three others died Friday. The province will not update the number of its issues during weekends and public holidays.

In Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labradorpremiered on Twitter on Thursday that 80 percent of the population of the acceptable province has now received a dose of the vaccine; New Scotland says international travelers can start entering the province again on Monday.

New Brunswick recorded two new infections Saturday.

IN Northwestern territories, mask requests and meetings at many Yellowknife institutions such as public libraries and swimming pools will be set up on Monday.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 183.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to data published by Johns Hopkins Universityin the United States. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.9 million.

IN Middle East, Iran could face a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious variant of coronavirus delona spreads across the country, President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday.

Iran, with a population of 83 million, has recorded 84,627 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number in the Middle East.

The government has blamed a slow vaccination on U.S. sanctions that hamper efforts to purchase foreign vaccines and delays in deliveries. Rouhani said Iran has received a small portion of the 16.8 million vaccines it has ordered from the global COVAX vaccine distribution program.

IN Europe, a number of countries are trying to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations and overcome the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

A woman receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an inoculation center operated by the Portuguese Armed Forces at the University of Lisbon sports stadium on 23 June. A recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Lisbon has helped bring Portugal’s case to a four-month high. (Armando Franca / Associated Press)

“It is very important to move forward with the delivery of vaccines at a very high rate,” warned the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The number of new daily cases is growing significantly in countries like the UK, Portugal and Russia.

In the UK, cases of the delta variant have quadrupled in less than a month, with cases confirmed on Friday by 46 per cent in the previous week.

England fans show their support during the 16th round match of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in north London on 29 June. It is estimated that more than 40,000 football fans were present. (Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

Amid the rise, more than 60,000 football fans are expected to be at Wembley Stadium in north London for the European Championship semi-finals on 6 and 7 July and the final on 11 July as part of the government’s program to hold mass events safely . All ticket holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or test of both doses of the vaccine.

Portuguese authorities have extended the hours of vaccination centers, set up new entry clinics, called in armed forces personnel to assist in directing operations, and reduced the period between taking two doses of AstraZenecavaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

The Dutch government is extending its vaccination program to those aged 12-17 to help cope with a frightening new increase. Greece is offering young adults 150 ($ 219 Cdn) in loans after their first hit. Authorities in Rome are considering using vans to vaccinate people on the beach, while Poland last week launched an open lottery only for adults who have been fully vaccinated, with new cars in between prices.

IN Asia, following a slow spread of vaccination, Indonesia is now competing to inoculate as many people as possible as it battles an outbreak of COVID-19 cases that have strained its healthcare. But inadequate global supply, the complex geography of the world’s largest archipelago nation, and the hesitation among some Indonesians stand as major deadlocks.

A health care worker in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a person to test for COVID-19 during mass testing at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. (Ulfiana Dinar / Reuters)

Driven by travel in May during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India, the latest increase has pushed several hospitals to the border. Over the past two weeks, the seven-day average of daily cases has risen from over 8,655 to 20,690. Nearly half of those who were PCR tested returned positive results.

IN Americas, The United States will send four million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, the US national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday.

In a phone call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped through the COVAX vaccine-sharing global program “as soon as possible,” a White House statement said.

Indonesia has relied heavily on the vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech, but has sought to diversify its sources of supply.



