11 million girls worldwide risk not going back to school after COVID-19, says KB
Rachel Muthoni, a 19-year-old from the village of Irimba in Tharaka-Nithi County, Kenya, has missed about seven months of schooling. Sometimes, she did not have enough money for fees or even food.
“COVID-19 imposed a temporary ban on my education, and that meant I missed one year of schooling. I stuck to one academic year for two years. Also, seeing that the pandemic was sudden, it put a lot of pressure on “Great on my family in terms of caring for me by providing the food and necessities needed to learn online during the pandemic,” Muthoni, a researcher with the Global Women’s Education Program in Kenya, told CBS News.
Muthoni is one of 11 million girls worldwide who may not return to school after that pandemic, according to the United Nations. The burden of pandemic economic taxes has fallen disproportionately over women’s shoulders, while work from home shed light on the reality that women still bear most of the childcare responsibilities. Now, a generation of girls could potentially be left out of the socio-economic benefits of education.
A UNESCO report released last year found that rising dropout rates among girls not only deepen gender gaps, but also increase the risk for sexual exploitation and forced marriage.
The World Economic Forum estimates that he will take over 130 years to close the gender gap, which has increased by about 35 years compared to last year.
“We can see not only the impact of this trend on this generation of girls, but also on future generations, because we know that an educated mother is the strongest predictor of success for children in terms of their ability to go. in school and their health, “Emiliana Vegas, codified director and senior fellow at the Center for Universal Education in Brookings, told CBS News.
Congress and leaders around the world are trying to figure out how they can reverse a generational loss in gender equality. They are starting in class.
In the U.S., Representatives Lois Frankel and Michael Waltz last week reintroduced the Law on Keeping Girls in School in an effort to focus on keeping girls in underdeveloped countries in high school, according to the press release.
“This bill is about removing the barriers that young girls in particular face in attending high school. This can range from security in child marriage to genital mutilation,” Frankel told CBS News.
If passed, the bill would authorize USAID to embark on new international development projects focused on combating barriers to girls’ education, but would not direct the appropriation of funds.
In addition to supporting this legislation, Congress should consider how to immediately allocate more funding to nonprofits and government partnerships working to support millions of out-of-school girls today, including how to mobilize over $ 140 billion in funding. advised by donors across the country, “Amy Maglio, founder of the Global Women’s Education Program, told CBS News.
Internationally, G7 communication announced their collective goal of having 40 million more girls in school by 2026 in low- and low-income countries.
“We recognize that COVID-19 has been the largest education disruptor in modern history, affecting all children, but especially girls and those left behind,” the G7 said in a statement.
The announcement comes after the United Kingdom took over the current G7 presidency harsh reaction to reduce UN Family Planning funding.
During the UN Women summit last month, UNESCO launched a five-year plan that includes a focus on digital gender sharing.
One solution put forward by economists is the urgent need to reopen schools worldwide.
“The international community really needs to put their money where their mouth is,” Vegas said.
“There is this great risk of losing a generation of girls due to the closure of the school in connection with COVID and to prevent them from going back to school. We must make an effort not only to reopen schools, but with “Actively recruit girls to come back,” Vegas said
Waltz argues that Americans should see girls’ education as a matter of national security.
“When you draw the thread that our girls are actually safer here when girls are educated abroad, that the world will be a safer place and that in the future our sons and daughters will not have to go as soldiers and officers. development and diplomacy for these fragile societies because of the investments we make in these generations, people get it and they support it, “Waltz told CBS News.
Right now, a generation of girls are dealing with the side effect of the pandemic, putting them at risk of never going back to school.
“My education is everything to me. Through education, I see a way out, through which I will be able to give myself and my family a better life as I return to society,” Muthoni told CBS News.
