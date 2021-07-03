Direct news Coronavirus: being considered quarantine for dual jumps; Vietnam reports the highest daily total | World news

Another 24,885 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the UK, according to daily data just released by the government. Positive tests have now increased 67% in the previous seven days.
There were 18 deaths today while 1,905 people were in hospital as of July 1st. The number of people admitted to the hospital has increased by about a quarter over the past week.
12:07
Australia’s largest head of state has said the blockades will continue to be an indispensable tool in the fight against Covid-19, despite an agreement to use them as a last resort as part of reopening plans.
The Australian Associated Press reported that Western Australian Prime Minister McGowan said the blockades would still be significant until we have vaccinated enough Western Australians.
He said the nationwide agreement made by federal and state leaders was subjective.
The NSWs version of the latter option is to take 80 cases and then you have community spread and a jam that can go on for weeks and weeks, if not months, he said.
Our view of the last resort is for you to listen to medical advice, see if there is any prospect of the community spreading, and try and kill it quickly and efficiently right away, rather than letting it go on and potentially resulting in consequences. catastrophic.
11:44
Monuments across the country are glowing blue thanks to the NHS on its 73rd birthday, but health workers gathered outside Downing Street today demanding more: fairer wages and better working conditions.
Hello, this is Kaamil Ahmed taking over the blog for the evening with global coverage of Covid-19. Feel free to draw a line Tweet if you think there is a story that requires coverage.
Updated
11:06
summary
Here is a summary of today’s developments:
Leading doctors are urging the government to take some safeguards in England after July 19 while the highly broadcast Delta variant includes the UK.
Indonesia has imposed a partial blockade on the main island of Java, including in Jakarta and Bali, in a bid to curb growing infections following a record number of cases and deaths on Friday. The country reported an even higher number of cases on Saturday, with 27,913 infections.
Phase 3 trials for the Bharat Biotechs Covaxin vaccine showed it was 93.4% effective against serious illness, according to a statement from Indian strong
Russia has reported its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began the fifth day in a row that set that record.
Iranian the president, Hassan Rouhani, has expressed fears that the country is heading towards a fifth wave of coronavirus as the Delta variant spreads.
Saudi Arabia has stopped flights to United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia AND Vietnam to protect against a variant of the coronavirus, the interior ministry has said.
VietnamThe health ministry announced 922 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily number since the virus was first found in the country in January last year.
This is all from me for today that I am handing over to my colleague Kaamil Ahmed. Thanks for reading together.
Updated
10:40
Infections detected a deadly fungal infection, first observed in Indian Covid-19 patients Afghanistan, which is battling a third wave of the virus, said Health Minister Wahid Majroh.
One death has been recorded while black fungus has been detected in two other patients, Majroh said in comments reported by the Associated Press.
Fungal disease, called mucormycosis, has a 50% mortality rate.
Despite low levels of evidence, barely 4,000 tests are performed in Afghanistan every day, with cases increasing by 1,272 in the last 24 hours and 92 deaths recorded. Only 2.5% of the country, 36 million people have been vaccinated.
Hospitals in Kabul are almost overcrowded and the lack of oxygen means that poor Afghans sometimes wait for days for oxygen cylinders to be filled at some production plants.
Updated
10:18
Nurses are holding a rally outside Downing Street, protesting the deaths of hundreds of health and care workers during the pandemic. Today marks 73 years since the founding of the NHS.
10:06
Another 250,234 vaccines were administered in 2007 England, including the first and second doses, bringing the total to 65,932,869 since the start of distribution.
Of the daily figures, 107,959 were first doses and 142,275 were second shots, NHS England said. A total of 37,859,897 had initial strokes, while 28,072,972 were fully vaccinated.
09:47
Greece is considering vaccinating teens as cases start to rise again, said a government science adviser.
Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the committee of infectious disease experts advising the government, said the group was considering vaccinating 15- to 17-year-olds, the Kathimerini newspaper reports.
June has been an extraordinary month. Cases fell by 75%, she said. However, the number of new infections has started to rise again over the last week.
Meanwhile, measures are being taken to stop the virus from spreading to the islands of the countries. From Monday, people visiting an island will need to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a recent virus recovery test, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel or a rapid negative test taken 42 hours before traveling.
Updated
09:22
Celebrities including comedian David Walliams and actor Jim Broadbent have appealed to their friends British to get back to the rhythm of life, being vaccinated against Covid.
In the film, which is in tune with a song by 1966 Sweet Charity musician, Broadbent enters an empty theater before celebrities including Walliams, actors Asa Butterfield, Colin Salmon, Derek Jacobi and Don Warrington, and singer Nicola Roberts climb the stage to perform the song.
Before the launch, UK co-creator Walliams said: The NHS has done an absolutely fantastic job throwing Covid-19 vaccines at such a speed and, as we do in the movie, I want to ask everyone to get the vaccines their when so called we can return to the rhythm of life we want, all singing, all dancing.
Updated
09:06
Driven by the Delta variant, the number of infections has increased in dozens of African countries over the past six weeks.
Deaths rose 15% across 38 African nations to nearly 3,000 in the same period, according to AFP.
The speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is like nothing we have seen before, said this week Matshidiso Moeti, the regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa.
South Africa, the continent’s worst-hit country, reported a new record 24,000 cases on Friday.
We are really in the eyes of the third wave storm, said Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Only 5% of the country’s population has been vaccinated and the increase in cases has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in Johannesburg.
Updated
08:45
Rachel Hall
Thousands of students are applying to study panic master courses as they received no response to their job applications in shrinking graduate roles.
Universities, including UCL, Cambridge and Edinburgh, told the Observer that they were seeing significant increases, ranging from 10 to 20%, in the number of UK students applying to study for postgraduate degrees in the autumn.
Mary Curnock Cook, an admissions expert that is chairs an independent commission for students, said the increase is due to a collapse in confidence in the job market for graduates. There are a large number of applications from graduates who struggled to secure roles last year or whose placements were canceled, she said.
08:30
uk the government has confirmed that proposals to end the self-isolation requirement for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under consideration.
Downing Street said it was looking to remove all legal self-isolation measures for fully vaccinated people who come in contact with someone who is infected as part of the post-step 4 world.
Plans have been met with skepticism in some neighborhoods. Prof. Robert West, a health psychologist and Sage counselor, said the problems associated with such an exemption outweigh the potential benefits and warned that this could cause dissatisfaction.
West, who is a member of the Pandemic Insights Scientific Behavior Group, which advises Sage, said: “The most serious problem is that if you have a situation where not everyone has even been given the vaccine, then you already clearly have a great injustice. .
When you get unfair in situations like this, you get resentment and when you get angry you can get loss of compliance.
In contrast, Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer on communicable diseases at the University of Exeter, backed the proposal, saying vaccines were awaiting the link between cases, hospital admissions and deaths, meaning we could start thinking about other measures. coupling, such as as there is no need for quarantine once fully immunized.
