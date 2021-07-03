Athol Daily News – Local cooperatives raise awareness of a people-centered approach to trade on International Cooperative Day





Cooperatives are about the community. And today it is geared towards celebrating the global cooperative community. The United Nations in 1992 officially recognized International Cooperation Day as the first Saturday in July, joining the International Cooperation Alliance in a celebration established in 1923. And while not all collaborators and credit unions in Franklin County are marking case this July 3, those associated with them took the opportunity to praise the model of cooperation. Last year, Governor Charlie Baker issued a statement declaring October as the Month of Cooperation in the country, recognizing that about 2.5 million members in our state depend on approximately 530 cooperatives to meet a wide variety of needs, goals and aspirations, and encouraging citizens to participate in its observance. The theme of these years International Collaboration Day is the Best Reconstruction Together, to highlight the sustainability and sustainability of the business model over-profit of cooperative people. After being initially contacted by the Greenfield Recorder, Julie Davis said food collaboration management team Quabbin Harvest at Orange decided the store would offer members a 10 percent discount on Saturday stores, as well as free coffee and homemade chai tea. I think recognizing cooperatives and the collaboration process and principles is important in terms of food ownership and access, ”said Davis, the store manager. Our collaboration here supports the local food system, local farms and any attention that cooperatives can bring to local food farmers and food access is vital to the success of these farms. I think it’s generally important to raise awareness of another way to approach business that is people-centered rather than profit-oriented, said Sarah Kanabay, Franklin Co- and Community Communication Manager op, which operates the Green Fields Market in Greenfield and the McCuskers Market in Shelburne Falls. I think especially now, as people are seeing the effects of rampant, uncontrolled capitalism, people are really interested in what alternative economies look like and I think, especially after COVID, people are interested in supporting systems that support food sovereignty and local systems of food and sustainability. Kanabay said the Franklin Community Cooperation usually focuses on National Cooperation Month, which is October. She said a lottery is usually held. John Calhoun, continuing six months as general manager of Leverett Village Collaboration, said there is nothing special planned for International Collaboration Day, but the idea of ​​recognizing and supporting a community is what the collaborators are all about. Having an International Cooperative Day really creates a really deep and strong sense of solidarity, not just in New England or America, but all over the world, he said. And so I think it is a really special thing to accept that collaborations are part of communities wherever they are. Collaborations can come in a variety of forms, such as credit unions and arts collaborations, such as the Shelburne Arts Cooperative. Joanne Gold, one of approximately 40 artists within a 40-mile radius conducted by the cooperative, said the store has no specific plans for Saturday, but it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arrive Domenic Poli at: [email protected] or 413-772-0261, sat. 262

