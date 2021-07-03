International
Irish PM demands No. 10 to reciprocate EU generosity over NI protocol | Brexit
Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin has called on Downing Street to respond with the generosity of spirit shown by EU leaders in Northern Ireland protocol after extending the forgiveness period by allowing cold meats to be transported into the country from Britain.
On Saturday, Martin said each other’s warning was over and called for commitment to find solutions through the withdrawal agreement.
This came after British cabinet ministers stepped up pressure for omissions in the protocol warning of breaking the peace if no changes are made.
Martin said: I think the British government should accept the EU approach this week in terms of extending the remission period and also in terms of easing around the issue of medicines.
There is no doubt that the European Commission and the leaders of the European Union have demonstrated goodwill and generosity towards the British government in resolving this issue.
It’s really time for the British government to respond with the generosity of spirit that European leaders have shown. And also the sense of flexibility that Europe has shown the UK that it is ready to decide, on the training of issues related to the protocol.
The time for warning each other is over. Its time for commitment, constructive commitment, with the goal of reaching a solution.
The EU decision on chilled meat, following a request from the UK, avoids a trade dispute by delaying the ban until 30 September as efforts continue to find a lasting solution to measures preventing a strong border in Ireland.
The UK Government accepted as annex two to the protocol a measure stipulating that chilled meats, including meat preparations such as sausages, should be sent frozen in blocks by non-EU member states without mutual agreement and comprehensive veterinary. The UK decision not to comply with EU standards on plant and animal products has led to a series of sanitary controls on plant and animal products.
British cabinet ministers have called for omissions in the protocol, saying a seriously unbalanced situation has developed in the functioning of the agreement.
In a joint article in the Irish Times, Brexit minister Lord Frost and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said extending weeks of a period of apology in the so-called sausage war was welcome but addresses only a small part of the underlying problem.
The pair warned the EU that the protocol, negotiated as part of the Brexit deal, risks damaging the Good Friday deal, which in 1998 helped secure peace after decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, unless a new balance in terms of customs controls.
Frost and Lewis urged Brussels to adopt a more lenient approach to implementing the protocol, which the former helped to negotiate.
This comes after talking about tariffs on the UK’s failure to implement Irish protocol in the withdrawal agreement.
The possible ban on chilled meat by Britain is a result of the protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers to Irish Sea trade to preserve EU integrity. The protocol aims to avoid a strong border with Ireland by actually keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s only market for goods.
But unionists have complained that conditions are separating Northern Ireland from Britain and hurting business, with some British products not available in stores due to additional costs for retailers.
The UK has repeatedly rejected a Swiss-style interim agreement with the EU under which the UK would comply with Brussels regulations for a period and 80% of controls would no longer have to be carried out.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Checkers in Buckinghamshire on Friday, expressed optimism that pragmatic solutions could be reached in the protocol.
Johnson, at a joint news conference with Merkel, said he hoped the party was behind us when it came to the cold meat saga.
