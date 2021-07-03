International
Vaccine scandal of emperor Bolsonaro Brazil as protests spread
RIO DE JANEIRO The plot twists of a coronavirus vaccine return scandal that has rocked the Brazilian capital have been worthy of a reality TV show.
The main stage has been a hearing in Congress, where many witnesses have shed light on the chaotic response of governments to the pandemic, which has killed more than 520,000 people in the country.
It has been there very shouted, a a little crying and a fair amount of pearls while the courage and intent of a scheme by health ministry officials to solicit bribes from vaccine dealers has come to the fore. Anger drew tens of thousands of Brazilians to protest in several cities on Saturday, the third major wave of demonstrations in recent weeks.
Much about the scandal, which federal prosecutors are investigating, remains unclear and controversial. But the expanded investigation is likely to pose a major threat to President Jair Bolsonaros for next year’s re-election and possibly also to his ability to serve the remainder of his term.
At the urging of a Supreme Court justice, the Attorney General’s Office on Friday opened an investigation into Mr Bolsonaro’s role in the vaccine corruption scheme. The president is under scrutiny on a deal to provide 20 million doses of a vaccine that had not yet completed clinical trials or had been approved by regulators. He is accused of ignoring a warning that there were some irregularities in the agreement.
Moreover, a group of 100 lawmakers from a wide range of parties presented draft indictment articles earlier in the week describing many alleged crimes. They range from the actions of presidents to weaken democratic institutions to the accounts of negligence and abuse that have hampered the Brazils Covid-19 vaccine campaign.
Opposition members of Congress say the vaccine scandal has the potential to galvanize street demonstrations of the kind that led to the ouster of President Dilma Rousseff in 2016.
Every crime committed by the president is serious, but this is even more serious because it involves life, said Joice Hasselmann, a member of Congress from So Paulo who was among the fiercest defenders of Mr. Bolsonaros until they fall in 2019. Brazil can not stay another year with Bolsonaro.
Mr Bolsonaro has not argued that senior officials in his government may have acted illegally in the vaccine negotiations. But he called the attempts to link the injustices unfair.
“I have no way of knowing what is going on in the ministry,” he told supporters Monday. We did nothing wrong.
On Saturday, rage over the latest revelations was evident as tens of thousands took to the streets in a third round of recent demonstrations against the Bolsonaro government.
In downtown Rio de Janeiro, thousands marched with drum beats and cheered with Bolsonaro! while activists delivered fiery speeches from sound trucks. A man carried a large cardboard sign that said: People take to the streets only in the midst of a pandemic when government is more dangerous than the virus.
Amanda Machado, 45, a veterinarian, was wearing a grim harvest suit and carrying a replica of a bloodied severed head with Mr. Bolsonaros plastered in it.
That represents my desire, she said, holding up the bad prop.
Mrs. Machado blamed Mr. Bolsonaro on the deaths of colleagues, friends and relatives who contracted the virus as the president repeatedly downplayed the risk posed, sowed suspicions about vaccines and sparked large rallies.
Being here represents a risk, she said. But we achieve nothing by staying home.
The vaccine scandal erupted in June as members of a congressional commission set up in April became skeptical about the terms of a $ 316 million deal the government made to buy 20 million doses of the Indian Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine.
The purchase was unusual because Brazil for months had ignored repeated offers from Pfizer, which offered millions of early doses of its vaccine. The hasty approval of the Covaxin deal was also confusing because the vaccine had not yet completed clinical trials and was not authorized by the Brazil health regulator. Its price was exponentially higher than the price the manufacturer had announced earlier this year. And the sale was mediated by an intermediary.
In late June, a lawmaker allied with Mr. Bolsonaro, Luis Claudio Miranda, wore a bulletproof vest to deliver explosive evidence to Congress. He told lawmakers that he and his brother, Luis Ricardo Miranda, a health ministry official, met with Mr Bolsonaro privately in March to warn the president of irregularities in the Covaxin deal. Lawmakers chairing a special Covid-19 committee said there was no evidence Mr Bolsonaro had asked law enforcement officials to investigate the allegations.
Days later, Luiz Paulo Dominguetti, an executive from a medical supplies company, told the Folha de So Paulo newspaper that the head of logistics at the country’s health ministry, Roberto Ferreira Dias, had sought to negotiate a deal to buy AstraZeneca vaccines. which included a $ 1 per return dose.
Mr Dominguetti then stunned lawmakers by claiming at a congressional hearing that Mr Miranda, the congressman who blew the whistle on the Covax deal, played a role in negotiating AstraZeneca’s dubious acquisition. Mr Miranda has denied wrongdoing.
As anger over the allegations grew, Mr Bolsonaro fired Mr Dias, the health ministry official, who has denied he was soliciting bribes. The ministry is now seeking to pull out of the Covaxin deal.
Humberto Costa, a senator who is a member of the Covid-19 special committee, said the scandal has damaged Bolsonaro’s image as an essentially honest politician, which was essential to the victory of far-right leaders in 2018.
The congressional inquiry has strongly undermined the anti-corruption image of the government and the president, Mr Costa said.
While the human and economic number of the pandemic has devastated Brazilian families over the past 15 months, Mr Bolsonaro’s base has shrunk significantly, polls show. A poll released by public opinion firm Ipec at the end of last month suggested that Mr. Bolsonaro would be troubled by his main political rival, former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, if the vote were to be held today.
Guilherme Casares, a political analyst and professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in So Paulo, said presidents deepening political isolation have made it more radical than reconciling.
That could leave him in a more virulent situation that could lead to a democratic breakdown, Mr Casares said. He has already given clear indications that he does not respect the institutions, from the Supreme Court to Congress.
Danielle Oliveira, a lawyer in Rio de Janeiro, said she had refrained from taking to the streets during the pandemic for fear of catching the virus, but she decided to join the crowds on Saturday after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.
Dismissal at this point does not seem possible, said Ms. Oliveira, 47, who wore a double mask and a face shield at the demonstration. But if we stay on the road, that can change.
As more lawmakers have come to support the impeachment, the president has begun to warn of fraud in next year’s presidential election, scheduled for October 2022. Mr Bolsonaro has suggested, without presenting evidence, that electronic cars Brazils voting could be easily manipulated and that an electoral defeat next year would be the result of fraud.
Mr Bolsonaro has opposed the Congressional inquiry, calling the lawmakers thugs and saying the blame-making talk is pointless.
It makes no sense to provoke us, to fix things, to slander us, to attack us 24 hours a day, because they will achieve nothing, he said last weekend. Only one thing will take me away from Brazil: God.
