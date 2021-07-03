Vaccine scandal of emperor Bolsonaro Brazil as protests spread

RIO DE JANEIRO The plot twists of a coronavirus vaccine return scandal that has rocked the Brazilian capital have been worthy of a reality TV show.

The main stage has been a hearing in Congress, where many witnesses have shed light on the chaotic response of governments to the pandemic, which has killed more than 520,000 people in the country.

It has been there very shouted, a a little crying and a fair amount of pearls while the courage and intent of a scheme by health ministry officials to solicit bribes from vaccine dealers has come to the fore. Anger drew tens of thousands of Brazilians to protest in several cities on Saturday, the third major wave of demonstrations in recent weeks.

Much about the scandal, which federal prosecutors are investigating, remains unclear and controversial. But the expanded investigation is likely to pose a major threat to President Jair Bolsonaros for next year’s re-election and possibly also to his ability to serve the remainder of his term.