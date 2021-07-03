Connect with us

International

Hurricane Elsa landed in tropical storm as it moved over the Caribbean; see current track | Hurricane Center

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


Hurricane Elsahas is back in a tropical storm, forecasters said Saturday morning.

Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 season on Friday morning. It was expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico before returning north and turning Florida into a tropical storm.

Forecasters have repeatedly said that there is a lot of uncertainty on the long-range track.

So far, more storms have formed this year compared to the same time last year. The 2020 hurricane storms broke many records, including the most named storms to form in a season.

Last year’s storm season broke several records, including the most mentioned storms ever.

Where is Hurricane Elsa and where is it going?

As of 11 a.m., Elsa was located about 40 miles east of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic or 350 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

The hurricane has maximum steady winds of around 70 mph, which was a 5 mph drop from this morning’s forecast to 8am.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving west to northwest at 29 miles per hour. Forecasters believe this movement will continue until Saturday, with a slowdown today and Sunday followed by a northwest turn on Sunday night or Monday.

Elsa is expected to be close to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba by Sunday. As of Monday, it is forecast to move northwest near western Cuba and toward the Florida Straits. The tropical storm is forecast to move near or over parts of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Look: Is one side of a hurricane worse than the other? Yes. That is why.

Not all sides of a hurricane are made evenly.

What hours and warnings are in effect?

A hurricane warning is in effect for …

  • The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti
  • The southern part of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A tropical storm warning is in effect for …

  • The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince
  • The southern coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano
  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba
  • Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for …

  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for …

  • North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo
  • Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

  • Cuban Provinces of Ciego de ilavila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Matanza

Twice a day we will send you the biggest headlines of the day. Sign up today

Hurricanes and Pets: Do These Things Now That Fido and Fluffy Are Ready for Storm Season

With the tropics already showing signs of activity in the 2021 hurricane season, pet owners need to make sure they are prepared to go through a st

What should Louisiana residents do?

Hurricane Elsa is not expected to affect the weekend of July 4 for Gulf Coast residents, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said on Friday.

Rain is forecast for Louisiana this weekend, but it has nothing to do with tropical weather.

If Elsa arrives in the Gulf of Mexico, it would not last just early next week.

Long distance parts often change. Forecasters said now is the time to review your hurricane plans and make sure your property is ready for hurricane season.

How much have you experienced?

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on how to prepare for the season:

  • Put an emergency kit together.
  • Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and shutters.
  • Before an emergency occurs, make a plan with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in touch and where you will go if there is an emergency.
  • Plan your evacuation route and have an alternative route.
  • Review your insurance policies.
  • Keep your trees around your home fancy to prevent damage to broken branches.
  • Have materials in advance on the window board to protect them from flying debris.

See more tips.

Season busy with hurricanes so far

Elsa is the fifth storm with the name of what is predicted to be a huge storm season 2021. The other name available is Fred.

Elsa is the fifth recorded early storm, defeating Eduardo in recent years which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Tropical Storms Anna, Bill, Claudette and Danny formed earlier this year. Of those named storms, Claudette has been the only system to have developed over the Gulf of Mexico. It rained several inches of rain on Slidell, flooding homes and streets.

Last year, there were so many storms that predictors ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet. It is only the second time in recorded history that Greek names have been used.

Things have changed for this season. If necessary, forecasters will use a list of additional storm names instead of Greek names. See full list.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Don’t forget a hurricane update this hurricane season. Sign up to break newspapers.Follow our Facebook page at Hurricane Center.

Purchases made through the links on our site can give us a joint commission

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nola.com/news/hurricane/article_a232c91e-dc01-11eb-8545-97f0d8bf6c5e.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: