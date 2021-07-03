Hurricane Elsahas is back in a tropical storm, forecasters said Saturday morning.

Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 season on Friday morning. It was expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico before returning north and turning Florida into a tropical storm.

Forecasters have repeatedly said that there is a lot of uncertainty on the long-range track.

So far, more storms have formed this year compared to the same time last year. The 2020 hurricane storms broke many records, including the most named storms to form in a season.

Where is Hurricane Elsa and where is it going?

As of 11 a.m., Elsa was located about 40 miles east of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic or 350 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

The hurricane has maximum steady winds of around 70 mph, which was a 5 mph drop from this morning’s forecast to 8am.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving west to northwest at 29 miles per hour. Forecasters believe this movement will continue until Saturday, with a slowdown today and Sunday followed by a northwest turn on Sunday night or Monday.

Elsa is expected to be close to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba by Sunday. As of Monday, it is forecast to move northwest near western Cuba and toward the Florida Straits. The tropical storm is forecast to move near or over parts of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Not all sides of a hurricane are made evenly.

What hours and warnings are in effect?

A hurricane warning is in effect for …

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti

The southern part of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A tropical storm warning is in effect for …

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba

Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for …

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for …

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

Cuban Provinces of Ciego de ilavila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Matanza

What should Louisiana residents do?

Hurricane Elsa is not expected to affect the weekend of July 4 for Gulf Coast residents, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said on Friday.

Rain is forecast for Louisiana this weekend, but it has nothing to do with tropical weather.

If Elsa arrives in the Gulf of Mexico, it would not last just early next week.

Long distance parts often change. Forecasters said now is the time to review your hurricane plans and make sure your property is ready for hurricane season.

How much have you experienced?

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on how to prepare for the season:

Put an emergency kit together.

Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and shutters.

Before an emergency occurs, make a plan with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in touch and where you will go if there is an emergency.

Plan your evacuation route and have an alternative route.

Review your insurance policies.

Keep your trees around your home fancy to prevent damage to broken branches.

Have materials in advance on the window board to protect them from flying debris.

See more tips.

Season busy with hurricanes so far

Elsa is the fifth storm with the name of what is predicted to be a huge storm season 2021. The other name available is Fred.

Elsa is the fifth recorded early storm, defeating Eduardo in recent years which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Tropical Storms Anna, Bill, Claudette and Danny formed earlier this year. Of those named storms, Claudette has been the only system to have developed over the Gulf of Mexico. It rained several inches of rain on Slidell, flooding homes and streets.

Last year, there were so many storms that predictors ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet. It is only the second time in recorded history that Greek names have been used.

Things have changed for this season. If necessary, forecasters will use a list of additional storm names instead of Greek names. See full list.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

