Lithuania declares emergency due to migration from Belarus | THE INTERNATIONAL





HELSINKI (AP) Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants in recent days from neighboring Belarus, as tensions between the European Union and Belarus escalate. Lithuanian Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of a growing threat to the country of 2.8 million people, but to establish a more systematic powerfully to handle incoming migrants. It is very important to have a legal system and instruments … to be able to make decisions quickly in response to the challenges that arise, Bilotaite said during a government meeting on Friday evening, according to the Baltic News Service. Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned that his country will retaliate against recent EU sanctions on its regime by releasing border controls on undocumented migrants. The bloc tightened sanctions against Belarus after the Lukashenko government forced a passenger plane to deviate and land and arrested a prominent journalist on the flight. The cabinet of Prime Minister Ingrida Simonytes declared emergency after border officials reported on Friday that they had arrested about 150 illegal migrants on the last day they crossed from Belarus, with whom Lithuania shares a 679-kilometer (422-mile) border. The number of migrants detained at the Belarusian border is three times higher than the previous daily record, Lithuanian officials said. CCTV footage released by Lithuanian border guards showed migrants jumping over a fence separating Belarus and Lithuania and either crawling, walking or running on the Lithuanian side. According to the Baltic News Service, most migrants have already sought asylum in Lithuania and include nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq and Syria. Lithuania has set up tent camps to accommodate the growing number of migrants. Mantas Adomenas, Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the main problem was the identification of migrants arriving without any documents. “Now we were talking about how to identify them, give them documents so that economic migrants can return to their country of origin,” Adomenas told LNK Lithuania. A total of 822 migrants crossing from Belarus have been detained in Lithuania so far this year, from 81 in 2020, the Baltic News Service said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid a visit to Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, on Friday and vowed to help the country, a former Soviet republic, cope with the influx of migrants. “Your concerns and problems here in Lithuania are European concerns and problems,” von der Layen told a joint news conference with Simonyte and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. We truly stand by you in this difficult time. Von der Layen pledged assistance from Frontex, the EU’s border guard and cost agency, which said on Thursday it would deploy border guards not only in Lithuania but also in Latvia, a Baltic neighbor that also shares a border with Belarus. . On Monday, Belarus’ foreign ministry announced that the government would suspend an agreement with Brussels aimed at stopping illegal migration to the EU. Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/international/article_a29a1152-8d71-57b2-ad4b-841274f84522.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos