Condo Collapse in Surfside, Florida: Breakdown May Occur Before Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches, Officials Say

A controlled demolition would temporarily halt search and rescue operations in the rubble of already collapsed parts. But then researchers can resume work without fear of the foot parts falling on them, said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

“I think tomorrow (Sunday)” the standing pieces could break, Burkett said at a news conference Saturday morning.

Nearly 55 of the 136 Champlain Towers South units in Surfside just north of Miami Beach sank to the ground in the early hours of June 24. The death toll is 24 so far, and 124 people were not reported Saturday, Miami – said Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The forecast route for Elsa is uncertain, but even if it is in the center west of Surfside as currently forecast, its windy outside groups could hit Surfside and southeast Florida by Tuesday, forecasters say.

The demolition deadline has not been finalized, as engineers were still on site doing proper care, Levine Cava said Saturday morning.

But officials’ previous view of the chronology – which could not be done before Elsa arrived – changed after they spoke late Friday with a demolition expert who indicated it could be done sooner, said Levine Cava.

Levine Cava on Friday signed an order allowing teams to demolish the remaining structure – but at the time said it could be several weeks before the demolition took place.

Plans of destruction were still being made, but they would aim to remove the pieces standing towards the charges, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Saturday.

The demolition would have “a very narrow footprint” so evacuations to the area were not planned, other than the temporary movement of rescuers from the rubble, Levine Cava said. The already required areas of the rubble will be covered before demolition, Cominsky said.

Controlled Demolition Inc. would be on top of the demolition and has done major demolition in the past, said Levine Cava.

Search and rescue operations continued Saturday morning at the site, where teams cleared concrete debris up to 16 meters deep.

Late Friday, a district attorney said in a court that presents the remainder of the building is unhealthy and is behaving in ways that show it could fall, a district attorney said in a court that filed late Friday.

Search and rescue teams were under “immediate threat” due to the instability of the building and Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently in the Caribbean, said David Murray, the Miami-Dade County attorney.

Murray’s court appearance said a collapse of the remaining structure would “cause the release of hazardous household materials, particles and pose a fire hazard”.

“An uncontrolled demolition of the structure – which is surrounded by residential property and which is currently being worked on and provided by hundreds of fire rescue personnel, police officers and other government employees – poses a significant risk to the life and property of human, “Murray wrote in the file.

The fire department confirms that the member’s child was found in the rubble

A 7-year-old girl who died in the collapse was the daughter of a member of the Miami Fire and Rescue Department, officials said Friday.

Members of the Florida Search and Rescue Team in Task Force 2 of Florida found the girl’s body Thursday night, Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said in a statement.

The girl’s father did not find her body, officials said, adding that other team members reported her on Thursday night.

A relative, Nicole Mejias, identified the girl as Stella Cattarossi, whom Mejias said was found dead in the rubble with her mother, Graciela Cattarossi.

Mejias said five of her family members were in the building when she collapsed, and three others remain missing: Stella’s grandparents Gino and Graciela Cattarossi – with whom Stella and her mother lived – and her aunt , Andrea Cattarossi. Mejias said Andrea was visiting Argentina, where she has three sons.

“We just miss him so much already,” Mejias told CNN. “We would like this tragedy not to happen and we will always remember them.”

Captain Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Florida Task Force 2, told CNN in an interview Saturday that it was “very difficult” to find the girl, as she was the child of one of “their firefighters.” But that gave the girl’s family “peace,” he said.

“And that’s the goal we have with everyone out there in that pile, trying to do their best in this ongoing search effort to reunite families with their loved ones,” Carroll said.

Officials on Friday released the names of three people who died during the crash. Bonnie Epstein, 56; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85, and Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69, have recovered in the past two days.

Criticism of the former Surfside building official

Between the increased review of the condo board and its response to a 2018 report citing “major structural damage”, the city’s actions are also receiving new attention.

Former Surfside building official Rosendo “Ross” Prieto assured Champlain Towers South residents that their building was “in very good condition” in November 2018, despite receiving a warning report of “major structural damage”.

He worked for Miami Beach City as a senior building inspector from about 2007 to 2013. In an April 2012 email, the Prieto chief expressed frustration with Prieto’s participation issues.

“[I] I am having problems with him coming late, not calling at a time when he is sick, forgetting to go in or out, not answering the phone, etc. I suggest having a meeting with him to decide on disciplinary action, “the email stressed, noting Prieto missed the inspections that day.

Prieto had emailed his boss earlier that afternoon saying he had “fought a sinus infection for almost a year” and “had a bad reaction to [his] medicines “.

He was suspended weeks later for absence from work twice within a 12-month period without the authorization of his supervisor on two occasions. A 2013 performance review stated he was missing an excessive number of days and arrived late 22 times in a one-year period, according to documents, which were first reported by The New York Times.

A 2007 memo regarding Prieto’s initial employment in Miami Beach stated that he brought “extensive industrial experience and education” to the job. A city spokesman told CNN he left the job in good condition.

Prieto has not responded to numerous CNN requests for comment.

Prieto headed the construction department at Surfside in 2018 when he became the target of complaints from residents and contractors – so much so that the city manager at the time told CNN that he placed the office under administrative review.

The city of Doral, Florida, said it began reviewing the eight projects Prieto had worked on since taking office in May “out of a plethora of care”.

“The internal review of the work done by Mr. Prieto is an ongoing process by our licensed experts,” a Doral spokesman said in a statement.

Challenges of the Condo Association

Max Friedman, a former member of the condo association, told CNN on Friday that the board’s resignations – mainly over how to raise the $ 15 million needed to fix many structural issues in the building – kept the repairs so much needed.

“I would never leave a board – I think it’s awful,” said Friedman, who was a member from 2011 to 2016 and lives in Manhattan. When asked about the general feeling among residents, he said, “there was confusion” and he personally felt the resignations of board members were “inappropriate”.

As the investigation continues into what led to the partial collapse, public scrutiny has returned to the condo board.

“We know the responses will take time as part of a comprehensive investigation and we will continue to work with city, state, local and federal officials in their rescue efforts and to understand the causes of this tragedy,” he said. board on Friday in a statement.

However, Friedman was careful to note that he did not think the board could have known the building was in immediate danger.

“The settlement did not tell us,” Friedman said, referring to Prieto, who was Surfside’s construction officer at the time.

Friedman described the Champlain Towers South as a close-knit community of residents from around the world. He said one of the residents he was close to was among the confirmed dead, and the other friends are not taken into account.

“Every civil engineer from here to the moon is now drawing conclusions,” Friedman said. “Eventually, it will be determined what caused this.”