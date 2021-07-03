International
Teams fight all night as more than 170 fires rage in BC
The BC Fire Protection Service is facing another challenging day Saturday as firefighters continue to fight with about 170 flames burning across the province.
According to the agency fire information officer, there are currently 177 active fires in BC and 10 of them are being closely monitored as they could potentially pose a threat to public safety. Most of these fires are in the Kamloops region.
Moreover, there are fires burning near Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Prince George and several small communities in the Caribbean.
On Friday evening, a wildfire outside Kamloops, near Lake Durand, forced the evacuation of 71 properties. Earlier that day, Kamloops announced it was reactivating its Emergency Operations Center in response to multiple fires that broke out in the area.
#BCWfirefire The service is currently responding to the Durand Lake fire (K21232). It is currently classified as out of control and valued at 450 hectares. There are four people responding with air support from a helicopter. https://t.co/7mETUw48BC
Officials have also closely monitored the Sparks Lake fire, located 15 miles north of Lake Kamloops. It now has a size of about 310 square kilometers and has forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes.
There are 93 firefighters in the country fighting the fire, as well as 15 helicopters and 26 pieces of heavy equipment. According to the Wild BC Fire Service, teams worked overnight at the toestablisha checkpoint around the fire.
“Itis still classified as out of control,” said UN Fire Service spokeswoman Sarah Hall, “and from Kamloops, the smoke is very visible and remains in the valley.”
Evacuation signals
In downtown Christendom, the Cariboo Regional District also issued an evacuation alert Wednesday night warning residents to be prepared to leave in a momentary notice.
About 700 residents around Lake Deka have already been forced to leave their homes.
An additional evacuation alert has been issued for 153 properties in the Sulfur Lake area.
“This fire in particular has grown quite a bit since it started,” said Chris Keam, a spokesman for the Cariboo Regional District.
Unreasonable conditions
The heat wave that came before Christ last week, and subsequent storms, have caused conditions, especially in the interior of the province, to be unreasonably dry and hot.
“The heat wave has dissipated, but we are still seeing very high heat,” said provincial fire information officer Jean Strong. “We are seeing very dry and flammable fuels that ignite easily and spread quickly.”
She said 76 fireshave been lit by light in the last two days. The fire service said Lake Deka fire was caused by lightning on Wednesday evening and they suspect Lake Durand fire was also caused by the storm.
The fires include the fire that forced the entire village of Lytton, BC, to evacuate an instant notice Wednesday evening.
Lytton village, BC, evacuated as mayor says ‘whole town is burning’
The two fires near Lytton have grown to cover at least 90 square miles, as fire services say the new map has highlighted the spread of the fire. The fire on nearby George Street is still classified as out of control.
More note fires
Federal ministers have pledged to support the efforts of BC firefighters, with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the government has been preparing for the fire season for the past few weeks.
LOOK | Feds vow to help BC:
Mckay creek fire the burning of 23 miles north of Lillooet has increased to about 220 square miles. As of Saturday afternoon, the BBC Wildfire Service said there were 93 firefighters on the scene, along with 13 helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment.
The fire agency said the fire is suspected to have been caused by humans and the fire could be seen by surrounding communities like Clinton, BC
Near Castlegar, the Merry Creek fire estimated at 0.2 square miles is just eight miles southwest of the city. As of Saturday morning, the fire contained 70 percent, but is still classified as out of control. An evacuation order remains in effect for some roads just outside the city limits.
The BCWildfire service said the fire also appears to have been caused by humans.
According to DriveBC, Highway 3 is still closed in both directions to help support teams battling the blaze nearby.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centers have been set up in the following places to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a wildfire:
- Castlegar: Castlegar Community Complex, 2102 Ave 6.
- Chilliwack: Chilliwack Senior Secondary, 46363 Yale Rd.
- Kelowna: Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Ave.
- Merritt: Merritt Civic Center, 1950 Mamette Ave.
Deportees are encouraged to register atEmergency Assistance Servicesonline, regardless of whether they have access to services at an evacuation center.
Those seeking their loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.
