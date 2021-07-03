Manitoba reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest jump in a day since March





Manitoba reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Saturday in the provincedashboard online COVID-19says, a number that has not been so low for nearly four months. The last time the province reported fewer cases in a single day was on March 14, when there were 44 new infections. The seven-day average of new cases has now dropped to just under 69. The death toll in Manitoba COVID-19 now stands at 1,148, one more as of Friday. The province is no longer releasing coronavirus news announcements over the weekends, so no further details about the death were included. Total control panel deaths are sometimes adjusted when deaths are removed due to data errors. According to the panel, there are 31 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, eight in the Mountain Prairie Health region, five in the Northern Health Region and four in the Southern Health region. The Interlake-East health region did not report any new cases of the disease on Saturday, according to Saturday’s online update. Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 5.7 percent, the panel says, from 5.4 on Friday. There are now 152 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals, less than five as of Friday. That includes 41 people in intensive care, the panel says, a drop of two. Moreover, there are still six Manitoba COVID-19 patients receiving critical care in Ontario, a number that remains unchanged as of Friday, a Common Health spokesman said. The province began relocating some of its ICU patients with disease to other regions in mid-May as it worked to free up space in its strained hospitals. Manitoba also reported 306 newly identified cases of the most contagious variants of the coronavirus on Saturday, by province online version dashboard . This includes 187 more cases of alpha variant B.1.1.7, which was first seen in the UK, and 12 other infections related to B.1.617.2 delta soybean, first detected in India. There are also 107 new cases that have been identified as more infectious variants but are still unspecified, the panel says. As of Saturday, more than 47 percent of Manitobans aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the province online vaccine dashboard says, while 74.4 percent now have at least one dose. Manitoba updates even closer to achieving the goal of its reopening plan to see at least half of those eligible vaccinated with two doses and at least three-quarters with one dose by Terry Fox Day (August 2). If that target is met, the province is expected to see larger capacity limits, increased allowable collection sizes and fewer restrictions for specific sectors. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 56,353 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19, says the coronavirus panel. Of those people, 54,197 are considered recovered and 1,008 are considered active.

