Immigrants and international students increased Canada’s population in Q1 2021





Published July 3, 2021 at 5:00 am EDT In the first quarter of 2021, Canada’s population grew at the fastest pace since the onset of the pandemic. The population withdrew again thanks to the recovery of pre-pandemic emigration levels and their return international students, according to one last RBC report. Immigration increased Canada’s population by 82,000 in the first quarter. The push by the federal government to encourage temporary residents in Canada to apply for permanent residence resulted in a high number of young immigrants already living in the country. Find out if you qualify for Canadian immigration International students and Work permit after graduation Holders (PGWP) were the main factors of population growth in Canada. New study permits increased 44 percent year-on-year, a complete turnaround from 2020 when the international student population dropped to 60,000. In the first quarter 2021, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued about 21,000 permits. PGWPs rose 160 percent to about 24,000. Even with a strong start to the year, the pandemic still amounts to a lost year in terms of Canadian population growth. Year after year, the population grew by only 0.4 percent, when a rate of 2.1 percent is required to support growth. The natural increase, which is the number of births minus the number of deaths, was the lowest level in history recorded at 6,400. This was partly the result of deaths due to the coronavirus. “Even as COVID-19 declines, natural growth is likely to continue to decline in the future, leaving immigration to make up for the shortfall,” writes economist Andrew Agopsowicz in an RBC report. the execution of her emigration plan. ” The first four months of IRCC data show that Canada is living up to its target 401,000 new immigrants in 2021. Canada welcomed 70,500 new permanent residents in the first quarter, plus another 21,105 in April. In order to meet its immigration goals, Canada will have to accept more than 38,675 new permanent residents per month between May and December. That said, the IRCC has worked to achieve these goals. Throughout the pandemic, the IRCC has been focused on invitations to Canada Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence. In the first half of 2021, more than 88,000 Express Entry candidates were dropped Invitations to apply, a record number. The IRCC has also introduced some specific measures. Recently, she waived the requirement for medical examination for some immigration applicants in Canada. Canada also eased travel restrictions to allow approved permanent residents to complete their reduction. In addition, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino introduced new immigration programs for essential workers, refuGees, and Hongkongers. Immigration has been the government’s strategy for addressing Canada’s long-term demographic challenges. Canada has an aging population and a low birth rate. Without immigration, Canada’s growth rate would not reach the threshold needed for population growth. About 9 million children aged operating will reach retirement age this decade. Without new replacements, Canada’s workforce will not be able to remain so competitive in the world market and pressures to care for the older generation will be placed on the smallest group of workers. Strongly for this reason, the Canadian government has maintained support for immigration throughout the pandemic. Find out if you qualify for Canadian immigration CIC News All rights reserved Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |

