How to love the world of bears

Last spring, at the height of some of the most troubling moments of the pandemic, my father read me a poem over the phone. He 89 this year, and while he is alive and well, I do not take for granted every opportunity to hear his voice especially when he reads a poem.

The poem, Mary Olivers Spring, describes the emergence of a black bear from hibernation. Oliver writes: There is only one question: how to love this world.

This spring, as hawthorns appeared throughout the American West, I found myself thinking about the secret life that bears lead. As their hunger grows, do they imagine eating trout from a Rocky Mountain creek?

Is it hunger pangs or any deep desire perhaps to experience the new world that takes the bears away from the comfort and warmth of their dens?

I thought about bears and how to love their world because bear management practices have been in the spotlight lately, a light that intensified after two people were killed by bears, one in Montana and one in Colorado.

The death of those people was tragic. However, we must remember that fatal attacks remain rare. A bear does not wake up in the morning, packs a rifle and sets out to kill a human being. Bears try to survive in an ever-smaller wildlife that brings them into contact with humans more often.

Humanity’s mission, I believe, is not to kill them, but to find ways to coexist.

On April 30, Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill that allows hunters to use greyhounds to hunt black gold in the spring when they were with cubs and predators for food. This is the same governor who illegally trapped and killed one of the Yellowstones iconic wolves.

One of the main sponsors of the bills, State Senator Tom MacGillivray, offered a consistent refrain for bears: Over the past seven, eight years we have seen a dramatic decline in the white-tailed deer population and, quite interestingly, a dramatic increase in the white-tailed deer population. black bear, he said. This bill helps to balance it.

No piece of science supports this quarrel. There is a long war against carnivores and the guilt of bears is a fitting excuse for what afflicts deer and the world of deer hunters. In reality, a complex set of factors, including habitat loss due to spread, climate change and other dynamics must be blamed

In Colorado, meanwhile, a federal judge overturned a controversial plan backed by state wildlife agency Colorado Parks and the Department of Wildlife to study whether killing black bears and mountain lions would benefit from mules. Sadly, judges who decided to deny federal funding for the bear killing plan came too late for the dozens of Colorado bears that were killed in the study, one of the agencies scientists should have known was charged with anti-carnivorous bias.

Although Colorado and Montana are separate worlds on the political spectrum, hostility to bears and other carnivores is a link, regardless of whether it originates in a state legislature or state agency in charge of wildlife management.

At a time when the attitudes of most Montanans, Coloradans, and Americans in general are shifting dramatically to favor greater coexistence with rabid creatures, those in power over wildlife life are digging into the heels. Instead of figuring out how to live with them, Montana and Colorado are making it easier to kill bears.

The word poetry comes from the Greeks, which means to create. Whenever possible I should try to find a way to make life easier for all of us. It pains me that often those at the state level responsible for overseeing wildlife management seem to enjoy the destruction of bears more than finding the best ways for humans to coexist with them.

Wildlife management needs a new reason to exist, a reason that is not based on murder. His mission might read like this: We aim to protect wildlife by not distinguishing between predators and prey. We aim to enhance the sense of wonder that most of us experience when we see wildlife.

And instead of taking more courses in traditional wildlife management, the profession might consider involving reading some of the best American poetry inspired by nature and creatures that still depend on wildlife.

They could start with Mary OliversSpring.

John Horning is a contributor to Writers on the Range, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting lively conversations about the West. He is the CEO of WildEarth Guardians.