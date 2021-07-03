The leaking pipeline causes a hell in the Gulf of Mexico





A leak in an underwater gas pipe ignited a raging fire that ignited for hours in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, creating a biblical scene that made comparisons to Mordor, the volcanic landscape by The Lord of the Rings. The circular fire was formed at 5:15 a.m. after a pipeline about 12 inches in diameter flowed, according to a declaration by Petrleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil monopoly that controls the pipeline. Video footage of the fire showed the vessels pouring water over the flames. The fire was eventually extinguished at 10:45 a.m. and the valves connected to the pipeline were closed, according to a statement from the company. Pemex said no one was injured and that it would investigate the cause of the leak, which occurred in an underwater pipeline 150 meters from a platform in Ku-Maloob-Zaap, an offshore oil field in Campeche Bay.

These are the dangers we face every day and which require a change in the energy model, Gustavo Ampugnani, CEO of Greenpeace Mexico, said in a statement. Chris Robbins, senior manager for scientific initiatives at the nonprofit NGO, said Pemex should investigate whether any other infrastructure was compromised. Researchers should be allowed to explore the area to assess any damage to marine life, he said. The sights are quite alarming: It looks like the gates of hell are opening, said Mr. Robbins. This seems to be broken quickly, but I think it raises those questions. As long as there was drilling for oil and natural gas, these types of accidents, unfortunately, will continue to occur. After Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador took office in 2018, he announced his intention to spend billions of dollars strengthening the dominance of the country’s state-owned energy enterprises. At the same time, it has overturned newer foreign investment in energy be it oil exploration or private wind farms. He has said he wants to restore Pemexs’s previous status as a national oil company that made Mexico self-sufficient in energy and provided hundreds of thousands of well-paid jobs. But critics have warned Mr. Lpez Obrador that he is dipping public money into the revival of an industry being overtaken by a new, cleaner technology. Pemex is also concerned by debt, mismanagement and corruption. In 2019, Pemex held $ 107 billion in debt, making it the world most in debt oil company.

