New ‘digital violence’ platform describes dozens of NSO Group spyware victims – TechCrunch

For the first time, researchers have devised all known targets, including journalists, activists and human rights defenders whose phones were hacked by Pegasus, a spyware developed by the NSO Group.

Forensic Architecture, an academic unit at Goldsmiths, University of London investigating human rights abuses, requested dozens of reports from human rights groups, conducted open source research, and interviewed dozens of victims themselves to uncover over a thousand points. of data, including device infections, which show the relationships and patterns between digital surveillance conducted by OST government clients, and threats, harassment and real-world violence to which victims are also subject.

By mapping these data points on a custom platform, researchers may show how nation states, which use Pegasus to spy on their victims, also often target other victims on their networks and are embroiled in attacks, arrests and disinformation campaigns against targets, but also their families. , friends and colleagues.

Although thousands of plus data points represent only a fraction of Pegasus’ overall use by governments, the project aims to provide researchers and investigators with the tools and data of NSO activities around the world, which the spyware maker strives to to keep them out of the public eye.

Pegasus “activates your camera, your microphone, everything that is an integral part of your life.” Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui

The Israel-based NSO group develops Pegasus, a spyware that allows its government clients almost unrestricted access to a victim’s device, including their personal information and their location. The NSO has repeatedly refused to name its clients, but has reportedly had government contracts in at least 45 countries, including Rwanda, Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, all of which have been accused of abuses. of human rights as well as western nations, like Spain.

Leading legal architecture researcher Shourideh Molavi said the new findings reveal “the extent to which the digital realm we inhabit has become the new frontier of human rights violations, a place of state surveillance and intimidation that enables physical violations in real space “.

The platform presents visual timelines of how victims are targeted by spyware and physical violence as part of government campaigns to target their most outspoken critics.

Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi blogger and video activist living in exile in Montreal, had his phone hacked in 2018 by Pegasus malware. Shortly after the Saudi emissaries tried to persuade Abdulaziz to return to the kingdom, his phone was hacked. Weeks later, his two brothers in Saudi Arabia were arrested and his friends arrested.

Abdulaziz, a confidant of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose the murder was approved by the Saudis de facto Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also had information about his Twitter account taken by a “state-sponsored” actor who later turned out to be a Saudi spy employed by Twitter. It was this stolen data, which included Abdulaziz’s phone number, that helped the Saudis break into his phone and read his messages to Khashoggi in real time, Yahoo News reported this week.

Mexican journalist CarmenAristegui is another known victim, whose phone was hacked several times during 2015 and 2016 by a Pegasus government client, most likely Mexico. The Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto found that her son, Emilio, a minor at the time, also aimed at his phone while living in the United States. The timeline of digital interventions against Aristegui, her son and her colleagues shows that piracy efforts intensified after their exposure to corruption by then-Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto.

“It’s malware that activates your camera, your microphone, everything that is an integral part of your life,” Aristegui said in an interview with journalist and filmmaker Laura Poitras, who contributed to the project. Speaking of her son, whose phone was targeted, Aristegui said: “Knowing that a child who just goes for his life and is going to school tells us about the types of abuse that a state can commit without counterweight. ” (NSO has repeatedly claimed that it does not target phones in the United States, but offers a Pegasus-like technology called Phantom through its US-based subsidiary, Westbridge Technologies.)

“Phenomenal damage has been done to journalistic responsibility when the state or anyone using these systems of ‘digital violence’,” Aristegui said. “It ends up being a very harmful element for journalists, which affects a society’s right to keep itself informed.”

The platform also draws on recent findings from an Amnesty International investigation into the corporate structure of the NSO Group, which shows how NSO spyware has spread to states and governments using a complex network of companies to hide its customers and activities. . The Forensic Architecture platform has been following in the footsteps of private investment since the founding of NSO in 2015, which has “enabled” the sale of spyware to governments that NSO would not normally have due to Israeli export restrictions.

“NSO Groups Pegasus spyware should be thought of and treated as a developed weapon, like other products of the Israel military-industrial complex, in the context of the ongoing Israeli occupation. It was depressing to see it exported to enable human rights abuses around the world, ”said Eyal Weizman, director of Legal Architecture.

The platform launched shortly after the NSO released this week its so-called first transparency report, which human rights defenders and security researchers considered devoid of any meaningful details. Amnesty International said the report reads “more like a sales booklet”.

In a statement, the NSO Group said it could not comment on research it had not seen, but claimed it was “investigating all credible allegations of abuse and the NSO is taking appropriate action based on the results of its investigation”.

The NSO Group asserted that its technology “could not be used to conduct cyber surveillance within the United States and that no consumer was ever provided with technology that would enable them to access U.S. telephone numbers” and refused to name any of her government clients.

