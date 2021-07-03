The Vatican accuses the cardinal and 9 others of money laundering and fraud





In 2018, the Vatican decided to buy the building in its entirety and turned to another broker, Pierluigi Torzi, to help with the deal. But the Vatican prosecutors who have accused Mr. Torzi for extortion, embezzlement, fraud and money laundering say he refused to return ownership of the building. Mr Torzi has denied any wrongdoing. In total, the Vatican invested about $ 350 million in ventures, according to Vatican Media. Prosecutors accused the Vaticans financial watchdog of failing to raise alarm over the deal. Ren Brlhart, a Swiss anti-money laundering expert hired by the Vatican in 2011 to run the unit, was charged with abuse of office. He said in a statement that the indictment was a procedural error and that he would be cleared in court. The deal began when the State Secretariat was under the watchful eye of Cardinal Becciu, who was charged with embezzlement and abuse of office. His chief at the time, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Popes no. 2 in the Vatican, authorized the agreement but was not sued. Francis was also aware of the transaction. Last year, Francis fired Cardinal Becciu from his job as head of the Vatican saints department. Prosecutors also set their sights on the operations in which they allege Vatican funds were improperly used by Cardinal Becciu to fund his brothers’ businesses and charities in Sardinia, as well as an outside adviser who was hired. to help free Catholic hostages held in Africa. Instead, the adviser, who will also stand trial, made luxury personal purchases, prosecutors say. Some defense attorneys expressed concern about the Vatican State Code, which dates back to an obsolete Italian code of 1889. Critics say the code severely restricts defendants’ rights, especially at the preliminary stage when the defense does not have access to the evidence that will be presented against their clients. A legal code over 100 years old is contrary to modern judicial systems, said Filippo Dinacci, who represents Mr. Brlhart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/03/world/europe/vatican-cardinal-becciu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos