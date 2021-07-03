Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru anime for premiere in 2022





A well-known Japanese streamer confirmed that the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Souichirou Yamamoto, Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru (Also So, Ayumu Approaches), will premiere in July 2022 in Japan. The leak also confirmed the project production team. Yamamoto started publishing the manga as an online comic titled Shougi no Yatsu in 2018 and posted it through his personal Twitter account. Subsequently, it began its publication through Kodansha Publisher Weekly Shonen Magazine in March 2019. Souichirou Yamamoto is also the author of the manga Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san teaser master), published through Shogakukan Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine since June 2013, with thirteen volumes compiled and two seasons of an animation adaptation produced Shin -Ei Animation to date. Production team Mirai Minato (Fate / kaleid astar Prisma Illya, Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai tek Omoimasu, Kimi tek Boku no Saigo no

Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) is directing the animation at SILVER LINK studios.

Deko Akao (Akagami no Shirayuki-hime, Arakawa Under the Bridge, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue) is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts.

Kazuya Hirata (Line Fate / kaleid Prisma Illya 3rei !!, Itai no wa Iya nano from Bougyoryoku and Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu, Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san) is responsible for character design. Summary of Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru With a whim, the first year Ayumu Tanaka leaves the Kendo Club to join the illegal Shogi Club. Urushi Yaotome, club president and shogi teacher, is pleased to finally find a playmate. As Ayumu senpai, Urushi strives to be her shogi mentor and her student model. Yet too often, she – blushes with embarrassment! With a fairly honest face, Ayumu sees no problem calling her “cute” and, although her feelings are obvious, she refrains from their confession and promises herself that she will first beat him in a game shogi. Through their school life and shogi games, the two students will have many fun and engaging adventures. Ayumu enjoys every second of it with Urushi, but she is still far from beating her in a shogi match. With the commitment she made to herself, will Ayumu ever have a chance to confess her feelings to Urush?



