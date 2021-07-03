International
Israel’s new government compromises in West Bank, signaling continuation of Netanyahu’s policies
He presented an early test for Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and his ideologically diverse government, but eventually a compromise was reached with Jewish settlers over an unauthorized post in the occupied West Bank.
Under the deal, 53 families will leave the hilltop south of Nablus, Daniella Weiss, head of the post’s resident group, told NBC News this week.
A study will be conducted to prove that the settlement, named Eviatar after an Israeli killed by a Palestinian in 2013, was created on state land and not privately owned land by Palestinians, Weiss said. The plan is to set up a religious school and then have the families eventually return, she added.
An Israeli government official confirmed that an agreement had been reached.
Weiss said she was not happy with the deal but that she had chosen the less favored option because the alternative is a terrible clash between thousands of settlers and thousands of soldiers. “
The postpost posed a challenge to the new Bennetts government, which took power last month. The new prime minister is a supporter of Jewish settlements and opposes Palestinian citizenship. But he leads over a patriarchal coalition of right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties that include lawmakers who oppose settlements and favor a Palestinian state.
The compromise with the settlers will be a blow to left-wing factions in Bennett’s coalition and shows, analysts say, that his government is not taking the number away from the expansionist policies of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
There was an account within the government, said Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group who works to prevent war. But ultimately this compromise agreement is really just a de facto approval of the remaining mail.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennetts Yamina’s pro-establishment party, cicerone On Wednesday that the agreement was an important achievement for settling in the land of Israel and thanked the pioneers of Eviatar who with dedication demonstrate what Zionism is.
But Omer Barlev, the public security minister and a member of the center-left Labor party, wrote on Twitter that illegal mail should be evacuated simply because they are illegal.
Most of the international community considers settlements in the West Bank to be illegal. Posts like Eviatar were created without government permission and without a valid property title and are therefore illegal under Israeli law as well as international law, according to Yuval Shany, a professor of international law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
In the nearby village of Beita, Palestinians have been protesting every day. Five people have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops and hundreds injured, according to Beita resident Mohammad Khabeesa.
The Israeli military said the violent riots had involved hundreds of Palestinians throwing stones at Israeli forces who responded using “riot control methods”. Investigations had been opened into the five deaths, the military said.
Khabeesa, 68, said his family owns land taken from Eviatar settlers.
If that settlement remains there, it is an occupation, he said. The Israeli government, the army and the settlers all have an agreement that they are all the same to me.
Israel occupied the West Bank occupied by Jordan in the 1967 East War, but the Palestinians want the territory to form part of a future Palestinian state.
In the Al Bustan area of Jerusalem’s eastern neighborhood of Silwan, Israeli authorities also destroyed a Palestinian butcher shop on Tuesday, and 15 families are in imminent danger of losing their property, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.
Amani Odeh, 34, whose home is in danger, said the new coalition had already accelerated the policies of the last government in East Jerusalem.
They destroy people’s hope, she said, adding that residents now depended on international intervention and the law to protect them.
The Biden administration has pressured Israel to refrain from taking unilateral steps that could hinder the eventual resurgence of the peace process, which has been bleak for more than a decade.
Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli expert on Jerusalem, said that while he thought the new government would be more attentive to voices coming from the United States and Europe than Netanyahu, it remained unclear whether this would affect policy.
After 54 years of occupation and 12 years of Netanyahu, the decisive ideology is the DNA of official Israel and the organs of the Israeli government, Seidemann said.
The situation in Eviatar showed that people who make decisions are not brave enough to get settlers, but these policies can change with time, effort and courage, he said.
Bennett, he said, remained an unknown amount.
“I do not know who Bennett is because I suspect he does not even know who he is,” Seidemann said. We were learning.
