Anime Zero no Tsukaima celebrates its 15th anniversary

July 3, 2021 marks the 15th anniversary of the Japanese premiere of the first season of the animated adaptation of the light novels Zero no Tsukaima (Familiar of Zero), written by Noboru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka.
The original light novels were published by Kadokawa Publishing between June 2004 and February 2011 in Japan, with a total of twenty volumes. The literary exclusivity was unfinished after the writer’s death in 2013, but was later concluded with two volumes published in February 2016 and February 2017 by another author, who used notes left by Yamaguchi.
Between 2006 and 2012, the series was adapted for animation by JC STAFF Studios for a total of four seasons and some additional OVAs. A manga adaptation by Nana Mochizuki was published in Monthly Comic Alive magazine between June 2006 and October 2009. Three additional spin-off manga and three visual novels followed.
Zero no Tsukaima Summary
Louise Franoise Le Blanc de La Vallire is a lost witch in a world of bats, capes and kings. Although she studies at Tristain Academy, a prestigious school for wizards, she has a big problem: Louise can not cast spells properly, which earned her the nickname “Louise Zero” from her classmates.
When beginners are asked to perform a call ritual, Louise’s call results in a catastrophic explosion! Everyone considers this another failure, but when the smoke clears, a guy named Saito Hiraga appears. Now that he is Louise’s relative, Saito is treated like a slave, forced to clean his clothes and eat on the floor. But when an unknown sign is found engraved on Saito’s hand by the call ritual, it is believed to be the sign of a powerful knower called Gandalfr.