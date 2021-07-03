New investigation shows global human rights violation of NSO Groups spyware





A new one interactive online platform from Legal Architecture, supported by Amnesty International and Citizen Lab, designs for the first time the global spread of the infamous Pegasus spy, made by the cyber surveillance company NSO Group. Digital Violence: How the NSO Group Enables State Terror documents digital attacks against human rights defenders around the world and shows the links between Pegasus Spyware digital violence and the real-world damage faced by lawyers, activists and other civil society figures. The NSO Group is the worst of the worst in selling digital theft tools to players who are fully aware that they are actively and aggressively violating the human rights of dissidents, opposition figures and journalists. Edward Snowden, President of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

NSO Group is a leading player in the shadow surveillance industry. Pegasus enterprise spyware has been used in some of the most insidious digital attacks on human rights defenders. When Pegasus is secretly installed on a persons phone, an attacker has full access to messages, emails, media, microphone, camera, phone calls and contacts of a phone. The investigation reveals the extent to which the digital realm we inhabit has become the new frontier of human rights violations, a place of state surveillance and intimidation enabling physical violations in real space, said Shourideh C. Molavi, Legal Architecture Researcher . Edward Snowden narrates an accompanying video series which tells the story of human rights activists and journalists targeted by Pegasus. The interactive platform also includes sound design by composer Brian Eno. or movie in connection with the project by award-winning director Laura Poitras will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival later this month. The NSO Group is the worst of the worst in selling digital theft tools to players who are fully aware that they are actively and aggressively violating the human rights of dissidents, opposition figures and journalists, said Edward Snowden, President of the Foundation for Freedom of the Press. The online platform is one of the most comprehensive databases of OST-related activities, with information on export licenses, alleged purchases, digital infections and physical targeting of activists after being targeted with spyware, including threats, harassment and prohibitions. The platform also sheds light on the complex corporate structure of the NSO Group, based on new research by Amnesty International and partners.









An interactive platform image. For years, the NSO Group has been hiding its operations in secret and taking advantage of shadow work. The platform highlights the important links between its spyware use and the devastating human rights abuses perpetrated by activists and civil society, said Danna Ingleton, Deputy Director of Amnesty Tech. Amnesty Internationals Security Laboratory and Citizen Lab have repeatedly exposed the use of NSO Groups Pegasus spyware to target hundreds of human rights defenders across the globe. Amnesty International is calling on the NSO Group to take urgent action to ensure that it does not cause or contribute to human rights abuses, and to respond when they occur. Cyber ​​surveillance should take due care of human rights and take steps to ensure that human rights defenders and journalists continue to be targeted by illegal surveillance. In October 2019, Amnesty International discovered that Moroccan academic and activist Maati Monjibs had been infected with Pegasus spyware. He continues to face harassment by Moroccan authorities for his human rights work. In December 2020, Maati Monjib was arbitrarily arrested before being released on parole on March 23, 2021. Maati Monjib, tells his story in one of the short films and talked about the personal tax after surveillance, the authorities knew everything I said. I was in danger. Supervision is very detrimental to the psychological well-being of the victim. My life has changed a lot because of all these pressures. Amnesty International is calling for all charges against Maati to be dropped, and for harassment of him and his family by Moroccan authorities to end. To learn more visitdigitalviolence.org









Maati Monjib photographed with his release from El Arjate prison near the Moroccan capital Rabat on March 23, 2021. (Credit STR / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/07/investigation-maps-human-rights-harm-of-nso-group-spyware/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos