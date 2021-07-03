Tropical Storm Clock is released for parts of Florida as Elsa flips the Dominican Republic and Haiti





Elsa is due to move near or even to southwestern Haiti later Saturday, before moving near Jamaica and parts of East Cuba on Sunday. Said the National Hurricane Center

The Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm hour for the Florida Keys, from Craig Key in the west to the Dry Tortugas. The clock means tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of at least 39 mph, are possible within 48 hours.

Tropical storm winds are likely to reach South Florida on Sunday morning and Monday morning. The exact route and intensity of the storm are still somewhat uncertain.

However, there is a growing belief that the storm will track near or up the west coast of Florida, moving first through the Florida Keys on Monday and then reaching northern Florida by Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday ahead of Elsa. He encouraged residents to start preparation efforts, including equipping their disaster relief equipment with supplies worth a week and creating a disaster plan. “We are preparing for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storms, heavy rainfall and rapid flooding,” DeSantis said. The state of emergency covers the counties of Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota. What is expected Elsa had been one Category 1 hurricane on Friday and early Saturday but landed in a tropical storm late Saturday morning. As of 5 p.m. ET, it had sustained 70 mph winds and was concentrated about 195 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica. said the hurricane center . It is moving west-northwest at 28 miles / hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Haitian coast north of Port Au Prince, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti, 10 provinces in Cuba and Jamaica. Heavy rain is expected in parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica by Sunday, with 4 to 15 inches possible, possibly leading to scattered flooding and landslides, according to the hurricane center. The hurricane center said Elsa is projected to move near the southwestern Haiti peninsula in the next few hours and then move near Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba on Sunday. Rainfall of 5 to 15 inches is possible in parts of Cuba from Sunday to Monday. “Slight change in strength is predicted until tonight, but gradual weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or above Cuba,” according to the hurricane center. Significant mud floods and landslides are possible in Cuba, especially in the more mountainous regions. The Cayman Islands can also receive 3 to 6 inches of rain from Sunday to Monday, according to the hurricane center. Elsa’s route to the US coast is less secure After Sunday, the forecast for the US coast, including Florida, is more uncertain. The hurricane center says Elsa is expected to move through central and western Cuba on Monday and then head for Florida. Based on the latest forecast route, Elsa could start bringing wind and rain to the Florida Keys and southwest Florida by Monday night as a tropical storm. It could then trail along the west coast of Florida early next week. The Hurricane Center predicts Elsa will bring 2 to 6 inches of rain to parts of the Florida Keys and South Florida. But even the center of the storm trails toward western Florida, the southeastern Florida community at Surfside “will still see some impacts, even if they are just some of the outer belts” of rain and wind by Tuesday or Wednesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler said. Mauldin. Search and rescue operations are still under way at the site of a June 24 building collapse in Surfside. A crew could destroy the remaining units of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building as soon as Sunday, officials said, racing against the clock as Elsa approached the state. Otherwise, Elsa winds could collapse the structure uncertainly, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard has decided Port Condition X-rays for the ports of Key West and Miami as Elsa approaches the Florida Peninsula, according to a Coast Guard press release . Condition means that steady winds of bladder force between 39 and 73 mph are expected within 48 hours and that vessels and ports must begin a series of preparations that are detailed in federal regulations The ports remain open to commercial traffic, but the Coast Guard warned that “past bridges may not work if strong winds reach 25 miles per hour or when an evacuation is in progress” Elsa was the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, and the third name storm that posed a threat to the U.S. coast.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Jackson Dill contributed to this report.

