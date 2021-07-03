Delhi Hape: Stadiums, Sports Complexes likely to reopen next week





Open Delhi: Following the opening of shopping malls and markets, the Delhi government is likely to reopen stadiums and sports complexes from Monday as part of the next phase of unblocking. However, no official announcement has yet been made by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Read also – 7th Payment Commission: DA Increase, Pension Benefits, Travel Assistance | Latest Updates Central Government Employees should not be missed Speaking to Indian Express, a Delhi government official said that for now, stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from Monday and no other relaxation has been recommended so far. He said, however, the final order may or may not have further changes. The Delhi government last week allowed gyms, yoga institutes and banquet halls to reopen. Read also – Maharashtra Lockdown: Satara District goes under full closure for 8 days, weekend closure in most cities from today While most activities are allowed throughout the national capital in one phase, spas, cinemas, theaters and multiplexes have remained closed so far. Moreover, the pools have also not been allowed to reopen yet. Read also – Break: Karnataka lifts curfew at night, allows government offices to reopen | Check out the full list of unlock instructions Speaking of further relaxation in the Delhi Metro, the official said the DMRC argument has merit, but further relaxation could lead to a large crowd of passengers inside trains and stations. It should be noted that the national capital was under a blockade between 19 April and 30 May. And as issues began to subside, the capital began to unblock in stages from May 31 with the opening of factories within industrial zones and construction activities to resume. The Delhi government, however, on 7 June allowed the markets, shopping malls and services of Metro Delhi to operate at 50 per cent capacity. And then from June 14, the 50 percent limit was lifted in the case of markets and malls. With the reopening of shopping malls, markets and other shopping activities in order to improve the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, district authorities have deployed more enforcement teams and issued increased numbers of challans for violating Covid’s appropriate conduct. According to reports, over 6,000-7,000 chalans have been issued for violating the orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to implement Covid proper conduct such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting in public places , among others. Nearly 150 enforcement teams across the 11 districts in the national capital issued 6,775 and 6,643 challans for violating various norms and proper Covid conduct on June 29 and June 30, respectively. The national capital on Saturday recorded 86 new cases of new coronavirus infection and five deaths due to the disease. However, the positivity rate fell to 0.11 percent, from 0.13 percent on Friday. On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive, while the daily number was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

