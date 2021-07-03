Former EU leader Donald Tusk elected Polish opposition party leader poland





Former European Union leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been elected leader of the strongest opposition party in Poland. Tusk, 64, said he was turning to Polish politics and the opposition Civic Platform party to help fight the evil of the current right-wing government. Tusk co-founded the Civic Platform, a center-liberal party, in 2001. She led Poland for eight years most of the time with Tusk as prime minister before the current conservative team came to power in 2015. “I know that many Poles were waiting for this dark dream to end,” Tusk said of the current Law and Justice party government, which has put Poland on a collision course with the EU. Today, evil reigns in Poland and we are ready to fight against this evil. The EU and its tribunal have opened proceedings against the current Polish government, saying its changes to the justice system and opposition to some EU decisions, including the relocation of migrants, have gone against the principles of the 27-member bloc. Tusk said his return was dictated by the belief that the Civic Platform was needed as a force … that could win the battle with Law and Justice over Poland’s future. There is no chance of victory without the Platform, Tusk said. He said he also had a sense of responsibility for the party he had founded and led for many years before taking over the presidency of the EU Council in 2014. The current Government of Justice and Justice and two small partners continue to lead opinion polls thanks to its generous family rewards and conservative policies pleasing to the Catholic majority in society. But the pressure of accumulating disagreements with the EU and a civil war for power and influence have significantly shaken unity and loyalty in the coalition, which recently lost its majority in parliament.

