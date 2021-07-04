The cargo ship, led by Israel recently, is hit at the High Seas Meeting





A merchant ship that was previously owned by an Israeli-led company was attacked in the Indian Ocean on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest title in a regional conflict between Israel and Iran. The ship, which was owned until recently by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company led by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was believed to have been attacked by an Iranian drone or naval commando, an Israeli national security official said in a statement. condition of anonymity to discuss national security issues. The ship suffered little damage or damage, the official said. There are no reports of casualties. The ship was recently taken over by another company with no Israeli connection, according to an individual familiar with the ship’s history. The attack on the ship, which was headed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the port city of Jebel Ali in the UAE, came as the United States and Iran are working to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, an effort that Israel has objected.

It also happened about 10 days after the Iran Atomic Energy Agency said an attack on one of its facilities had been destroyed. But satellite images of the site that were unveiled on Saturday showed that there was considerable damage. Israel remained the mother in that attack. But the site, one of Iran’s main production centers for centrifuge production, was on a list of targets Israel presented to the Trump administration early last year. Iran did not officially take responsibility for the naval attack on Saturday, but media organizations in Iran and points in the wider Middle East that are sympathetic to Iran reported extensively on the attack. And in a visible reference to the attack, a Telegram channel run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, the foreign-faced branch of the country’s most powerful security apparatus, posted an old photo of a burning ship. Israel and Iran have fought each other in many countries across the Middle East, on land and in the air, for years, with Iran often using proxies. But opponents have recently opened a new front in their offshore conflict.

Since 2019, Israel has attacked ships transporting Iranian oil and weapons through the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea. Iran is engaged in its naval attacks. In March and April, Israeli-owned cargo ships came under Iranian fire, according to Israeli officials. Saturday’s attack, the Israeli national security official said, was thought to have come as a result of a miscalculation by Iran, which the official said may have possessed erroneous intelligence regarding the ownership of the ship, CSAV Tyndall. In a statement, Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli-led company, confirmed it no longer had the ship. A database belonging to the United Nations International Maritime Organization showed that CSAV Tyndall was now owned by another London-based company, called Polar 5 LTD. Since Israeli-linked ships began to fall under fire in March and April, the United States has secured the escort of Israeli ships to the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas and issued warnings about Iranian intentions to attack them, according to U.S. officials. American and Israeli intelligence. The last warning of a possible Iranian attack, which came from the US intelligence community, was on June 1, the same day that David Barnea, the new head of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, took office, an official said. intelligence. Farnaz Fassihi contributed to the report.

