BC RCMP, forensic doctor prepares to enter Lyton to assess fire damage





The RCMP and the Coroners BC Service are preparing to enter the town of Lyttonon on Saturday to assess the damage as devastating fires ravaged the village this week, forcing hundreds of residents to flee within minutes. In a written statement Thursday, the BC chief prosecutor said preliminary reports suggested two people had died as a result of the fire and a team of investigators are standing nearby to enter the village after it is safe to do so. According to the provincial intelligence officer with the BC Fire Service, investigation sources like the RCMP have continued to assess whether the village is safe to enter on Saturday. “A large part of the infrastructure in that city was also affected by the fire, which could cause difficulties in entering the area,” said Jean Strong. At a press conference Friday, Pader Brach with BC Emergency Management said toxic smoke from the structure fires was the main obstacle to keeping officials and investigators out. More than 1,000 people fled Lyton and the surrounding area on Wednesday, and the RFPP is working to find those missing. Strong said officials, including an intelligence officer, hope to enter the village on Saturday. LOOK | Wildfire triggers evacuation order for Litton residents: Litton community leader and evacuation Edith Loring-Kuhanga reflects on the frustrating, chaotic chain of events since leaving the city. 12:21 Austin Doyle and his daughter said they were in Littonto to list their property for sale when they saw the flock of smoke in the distance. “We just jumped into action and put the sprinklers on,” Doyle said. “We started sucking everything down.” Doyle said he wanted to help protect the building and valuables left by his tenant, who was out of town. “If it was just our house, we would probably let it burn down,” he said. “But it wasn’t our stuff there, it was our other tenant … and he would have lost all the pictures and stuff.” Doyle said because he rents out properties to other people, he will certainly cut the grass and remove any possible fuel around the house this past spring, so the family was too weak to protect the house from burning. With a clear exit plan, Doyle said he and his daughter were never afraid for their lives, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about what is left of their home now that they have left the community. “We would really like to know how he is and that he is safe and not yes … robbed.” Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately. Evacuation centers have been set up in the following places to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a wildfire: Castlegar: Castlegar Community Complex, 2102 Ave 6.

Chilliwack: Chilliwack Senior Secondary, 46363 Yale Rd.

Kelowna: Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Ave.

Merritt: Merritt Civic Center, 1950 Mamette Ave. Deportees are encouraged to register at Emergency Assistance Services online, regardless of whether they have access to services at an evacuation center. Those seeking their loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.

