Protests erupt as Israel begins demolition of Silwan neighborhood in East JerusalemExBulletin

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

This is the sound of bulldozers destroying a Palestinian butcher shop in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where Palestinians have protested imminent evictions. What followed – a very popular scene. Israeli security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons on Palestinian protesters. Some of those protesters threw stones. Israeli authorities say dozens of houses in the Silwan neighborhood – or Shiloah (ph), as it is called in Hebrew – must be demolished to make way for a religious tourist park. Israel says the houses were built illegally, but human rights defenders say it is difficult for Palestinians to obtain building permits. And Palestinians face a terrible choice, destroying their own homes or watching the Israeli authorities do it and paying thousands of fines after the fact. The Palestinians say everything is meant to drive them out of Jerusalem.

We are now joined by Jalal Abukhater. He is a Palestinian writer and critic of Israeli politics and is based in Jerusalem. Welcome

JALAL ABUKHATER: Thank you for having me.

FADEL: What can you tell us about what is happening in Silwan now?

ABUKHATER: In Silwan, it is a microcosm of injustice that we face in Jerusalem in general, especially in East Jerusalem as well as Palestinian Jerusalem. I myself am originally from Silwan. My family comes from Silwan. We are all connected to this idea that we feel unwanted in our city. We feel like our vibrant existence in the city is a constant struggle. And in Silwan, what you are seeing today is that people have stayed. They have been resilient, and they have fought the course and they have fought this occupation for so long, since 1967. But today, the Israelis are like, OK, we will move faster the process of taking Jerusalem from Jerusalem.

People are facing the threat of demolition of their homes because they are unable to get a permit or live in that area. The Israelis claim it was illegally built, houses and homes there. And that is to pave the way for a theme park, for a biblical park in the heart of Silwan. We just always have to do it – emphasizing the fact that Palestinians are almost never allowed to build legally. They were never given permission. The process of obtaining permission to build a home or fix your home or renovate it is almost impossible to obtain. You can see that your house is being destroyed at the same time. Simply, since you are not accepting that situation, you are arrested, and then you receive a house arrest warrant, for example, but your home is being destroyed or threatened.

And then you have to pay extra money. Like, for example, the butcher who ransacked his shop in Silwan – he was given a five-day house arrest warrant and had to pay a fine of 500 shekels. So they just ruined his source of income and they are asking him to pay the fees for not being happy with the demolition of his business. It is a very unfair situation.

FADEL: Let me ask here. You know, the Israeli authorities say that this project has been planned for years, that the Israeli position is that the Jews have historical and religious ties to the area. And as you said, they say the houses were built illegally. What do you say to that?

ABUKHATER: They are never using such arguments to support our claims to get our homes back in West Jerusalem, for example. There are thousands of people who have homes, and they still have the papers. But we can not go to court, to the court of Israel and say we would like to have our own home. They would say, no, this was taken over through the law of absences, and anyone who is defined as an absence, even though we are present in the same city, will not be able to get their homes again.

FADEL: Now, how are people notified when or if their home or business is expected to be destroyed? I mean, the choice ends as you either destroy your property or pay the equivalent of thousands of dollars in fines if the Israeli authorities destroy it. How does it actually work?

ABUKHATER: it’s a bit surreal. You will simply knock on your door a worker (incomprehensible). Sometimes they have police escort if they feel uncomfortable handing over those letters. But this (incomprehensible) worker would come and say, we have done an inspection of your property and found that you have committed a violation of this, this, this, this, this. And everything is in Hebrew, of course. Many Palestinians do not even speak Hebrew. And the newspaper says, you are in violation, and if you want to demolish your house, you will save yourself the fees, but you have time until this deadline. And they would give you, for example, two weeks or three weeks to take immediate action to address this violation that they accuse you of committing. Otherwise, they would come in and address it themselves. Of course, this would never happen with Israeli settlements that have been laid out illegally and have simply come out of nowhere.

FADEL: So this area, we have to note, is the subject of controversy. Israel occupied the eastern part of the city, which includes Silvan, in 1967, and they claim all of Jerusalem as their capital – or the country claims all of Jerusalem as its capital. But this is not internationally recognized. Most countries see it as something that needs to be resolved through negotiations. And the Palestinians want a part of the city as their next capital, right?

ABUKHATER: Yes, absolutely. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. It is really strange because any action that Israel takes in East Jerusalem, including distributing eviction notices to families in Silwan or issuing demolition orders, all of these – they go against international law forbidding any invading force from carrying out such actions in occupied territories. So Israel is really acting in violation of all international rules and norms. They are simply ignoring all the condemnation they hear from the UN or the EU or any other international organization.

They want us to believe that Jerusalem is a unified city, but there are different sets of rules and laws that apply. And if you are a Jewish Israeli, you may have a completely different experience of living in Jerusalem than if you are a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem. So it is a unified city in their eyes. But at the same time, the divisions are so real in the legal system that they are located in this occupied city.

FADEL: This is Jerusalem-based writer Jalal Abukhater. Thank you so much for talking to us today.

ABUKHATER: Thank you, Leila.

