



The official photos were intended to show the next generation of the Ukrainian Army: Dozens of female cadets marching in weariness and high heels, ahead of a parade next month for the 30th anniversary of the countries’ independence. But after a storm of angry responses from lawmakers, a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Defense and skeptical reactions from cadets this week, the Ukrainian military changed its position in shoes, accepting the challenges of marching on foot. Walking in the heat on our streets, the army risks injury, damage to bones, ligaments and even rubbing feet, Inna Sovsun, an opposition lawmaker, wrote on Facebook. Why To bring to life someone’s stereotypes about a woman’s only role as a beautiful doll? The photos have sparked a wide-ranging debate in Ukraine over the adequacy of equipment for women in the Ukrainian Army and the widespread military failure to better integrate women into the armed forces, despite welcome changes in recent years.

Ms. Sovsun ridiculed the standing test as harmful and idiotic.

High heels are part of the uniform dress of female cadets worn for formal occasions, but such shoes are not worn with field uniforms. Maria Berlinska, an activist campaigning for more gender equality within the ranks of the armies, said the purpose of the military parade should be to demonstrate service strengths, but that a soldier wearing heels would only display disability. Women, like men, fight with combat boots, Ms. Berlinska wrote Facebook. During the war, many of our girls died on the battlefield in military uniform. Women have been allowed to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 1993 and, in 2018, the military opened up to them many combat jobs, including artillery gunners, snipers or infantry commanders.

Approximately 31,000 women serve in the military, more than 15 percent of the Ukrainian armed forces, a figure that has more than doubled since 2014, according to military, while Ukraine has waged a multi-year war against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern parts of the country. Yet women have faced sexual assault and harassment, and researchers have shown that they face gender discrimination and remain certain in poorly paid and low-ranking positions. A United Nations research study on Ukrainian women in the military published in 2016 found that women had to wear men’s shoes and uniforms, or get a fit on their own, and that they were not equipped with feminine hygiene products. I have the impression that there are no women in the army, said one female respondent to the researchers in the study, Invisible battalion. Another woman said, Every man I met in the battalion said I should be home and have children. Anna Kvit, a Kiev-based expert on gender equality and a co-author of the study, said women’s conditions had improved since the reports were published. However, she added, women still face poor recognition, discrimination and inadequate uniforms and shoes. Photos showing a unit made exclusively by women also sent the wrong message, Ms. Kvit, one in which women were isolated in the army and separated from men. Beyond the heel, his promises are utterly ridiculous and against Ukraine to integrate women into the military sector and promote gender equality, said Ms. Kvit.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post on Friday that other countries require maids to wear heels and that the dress code came from an official decree from 2017. But on Saturday, Defense Minister Andriy Taran said during a visit with cadets that upgraded and ergonomic shoes would be made available in the shortest time possible. It is simply simply inappropriate for military women to walk in such shoes, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release after the visit. New photos were also released: This time, the women were wearing boots.

