Remains of the collapsed South Florida condom will be destroyed in the face of possible Elsa impacts, officials say | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
- A contract for the demolition of the building was signed on Saturday.
- Work is accelerating because of Elsa.
- Officials fear the storm could knock down building debris.
Authorities in South Florida are working to quickly destroy what is left of the tower of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building before any wind or rain can pass from Tropical Storm Elsa in the area.
“The fear was that the hurricane could take our building down and take it in the wrong direction, at the top of the pile where we have casualties,” Surfside chairman Charles Burkett told a news conference Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Force winds can reach South Florida from Monday morning.
What’s left of the condo could be destroyed within 36 hours, Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference, which took place around noon.
This will protect our search and rescue teams. We do not know when it may crash, DeSantis said. With these explosions, this would create a real serious danger.
(MORE: Following Elsa)
DeSantis signed an emergency statement for several coastal counties Saturday in preparation for Elsa.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said a contract had been signed for the demolition of the building tower, which will be carried out with explosives.
A fire official told families at a closed-door conference that the crash could have happened as early as Sunday morning, the Associated Press reported.
Officials had previously said it would be at least the end of July before the work was done. But Levine Cava said a new expert was brought in and it was decided to speed up the demolition.
Those responsible for the search and rescue stopped saying they were no longer searching for survival.
A large part of the building was destroyed in a devastating “pancake collapse” in the very early hours of the morning on June 24th. Since then, the remains of 24 victims have been pulled from the rubble. As of Saturday morning, 124 remained missing.
(FORECAST: The latest in Elsa)
Officials have repeatedly said teams are willing to halt operations in the country if Elsa threatens worker safety.
Residents, meanwhile, have been told to start preparing for bad weather, though it remains to be seen what – if any – impact Elsa will bring.
Preparations should include making sure you have supplies worth three to seven days for each person, as well as tying or bringing any items that can be blown away by strong winds, Charles Cyrille, Miami-Dade County Division Director Office of Emergency Management said at the press conference.
“Please keep an eye on the storm over the next 36 hours and start doing what you need to do to secure your home and family,” Cyrille told a news conference Saturday. Please make sure you have completed your preparation by Sunday evening.
Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason told motit.com in an email that officials were closely monitoring the storm.
Elsa is expected to bring dense winds and heavy rain to much of Florida in the first half of the week ahead.
“At this point after Elsa is sitting in a tropical storm, we do not intend to open evacuation centers,” Rollason said. “We will continue to monitor the storm and adjust our plans as circumstances dictate.”
