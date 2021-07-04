Chinese international students today echo the sentiments of more than 50 years ago

Ask a Chinese international student how his or her experience in Australia is and you may find that their answer is very similar to what an international student would have said more than 50 years ago.

Kelly, an international student who wanted her name changed to protect her identity, said she struggled to build relationships with local students after arriving to study in Australia last year.

“My feeling is that it’s not easy for me to get in here,” Kelly told the ABC podcast China, if you are listening.

She said she had experienced racism in Adelaide, where she was pursuing a master’s degree, but that did not allow her to define her impression of Australia.

“[For people in China and Australia,] discrimination and racism simply exist. “There are people with poor education everywhere, it’s the same here.”

But she said it was difficult to find common ground with her classmates and she was disappointed that they were mostly able to make friends with other international students.

Kelly said she would like to stay in Australia after her study, though she admitted it would be difficult.

“Quite difficult to find work related to your study, language and visa issues also create barriers,” she said.

They are very similar answers to what Chinese international students were saying in Australia 56 years ago.

What Chinese international students were saying about Australia then

In 1965, a Four Corner program interviewed Chinese students in Melbourne.

“I feel a little rejected here,” one student told the program, saying he had experienced many cases of racial discrimination.

“Most people in Australia, they are good, but very often you meet bad people too.”

The students spoke of the concern that they could not find work and that languages ​​and cultural barriers would prevent them from staying in Australia.

“If you need some housing, or want to find a job, sometimes you encounter this kind of discrimination,” another student told FourCorners.

These interviews took place while White Australia policy was still in force and diplomatic relations with China had not yet been established.

A lot has changed. Figures for December 2018 show Australia hosted 693,750 full-time international students who are in all education sectors.

Of that number, according to the Scanlan Foundation Research Institute, Chinese students accounted for about 200,000.

But today, Chinese students in Australia still report feelings similar to those seen in the 1965 episode of FourCorners.

What they are saying today

More and more Chinese international students are choosing to return to China after their studies.

In 2018, about 519,000 Chinese students returned to their home country instead of staying in a foreign country after studying. This is an increase from 135,000 who went home in 2010, according to official China statistics.

Dr Fran Martin said Chinese international students reported difficulties in making connections with Australians while studying in the country. ( Pexels.com

Chinese international students arrive in Australia excited but become more homesick during schooling, according to Fran Martin, who has studied the experiences of Chinese international students.

“Something is something they look forward to before they arrive and only after they arrive are they hit with how difficult it is to realize that ambition,” she said.

Dr Martin, who has completed a five-year study on the attitudes of Chinese international students, said obstacles in meeting with locals were a particular concern and left students feeling isolated.

“Some of my participants notice racist anti-Chinese graffiti on campus toilets. Local classmates can sometimes be hostile and willing to sit down with international students, or certainly willing to make friends with them.

“Upon arrival, they gradually realize that non-Chinese employers are not really giving them a chance.”

She also said she found that Chinese international students were less politically diligent than is often believed, and said answers to questions about patriotism and nationalism may deviate from the way the question was posed.

“When we think of loving the country, in Chinese, the terms patriotism and nationalism can mean a much more informal meaning than patriotism or nationalism can have in English.

“It could just mean being homesick.”

or2012 study at IELTSfound that only a few international students improved their English while studying at Australian universities, while other students’ English skills actually deteriorated as long as they studied.

Catriona Jackson from Universities Australia said universities have improved this situation in recent years.

“We understand that research tells us that people will join people of similar cultures wherever they go, especially when they have moved from one culture to another,” she said.

“There is a natural conglomerate with people coming from a similar background, universities understand that.

“I would point out though in the most recent study of the attitudes that Chinese students have about their educational experience here, it shows us that nine out of 10 of those students are either satisfied or very satisfied.

“Surprisingly, this has not only stayed up, but has held up very well over the last 12 months.”

Sustainable impact for some studying in Australia

Of course, there are Chinese international students staying in Australia.

Yuki, a former international student who spoke to ABC on condition of anonymity, is now a citizen.

When she first arrived in Australia, she said she faced similar obstacles to integrating.

When she entered her first grade, she was surprised to meet her classmates.

“Especially in accounting, most students are Chinese students,” she said.

Disappointed with not being able to mingle with students from a variety of backgrounds, she said she was also very prepared to deal with the bureaucracy of a foreign university.

“I had no idea about any concept about how Australian University works and how assessment and lessons work, lectures no one taught me it, I do not know anyone.”

But despite these challenges, her time studying in Australia was spent in her life here.

“I’m gay. This is the first place I can live, just like me, and I do not need to worry about judging people,” she said.

“I have never experienced any kind of discrimination against my sexual orientation. I mean, I think my skin color, maybe, but not against my sexual orientation.”

She said one thing has been the extraordinary experience of her time living in Australia.

“Living together with my partner we have been together for 10 years we came together from China.”

* Names have been changed to protect identities.