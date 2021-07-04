International human rights body urges Mexico to reconsider fake news report

A senior official with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has urged the federal government to consider scrapping its fake news reporting sessions, the first of which was held this week.

President Lpez Obrador announced June 23 that whitewashing fake news would become a regular feature of his morning press conferences.

We would have someone from the government telling us the lies of the week; a whos who in the lies of the week to fight the fake news, he said.

Ana Elizabeth Garca Vilchis, an internal party member of the Morena party, with no previous experience in government, was anointed as prime minister of the fake news and led the first to lie on Wednesday. More on that later.

On Thursday, IACHR Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression Pedro Vaca said the government’s practice of exposing fake news or classifying it as such should be reviewed because it could affect people’s right to a debate. free and informed.

Speaking at a United Nations virtual seminar on human rights protection for activists and journalists in Mexico, in which federal government communications coordinator Jess Ramrez was among those present, Vaca said he had doubts whether the conference part on Garca-led president’s press in line with international human rights standards.

I would like to invite you all to put yourself in the position of a person who stands out, by their first and last name, for what he or she has said… like Pinocchio of the week, he said.

… What impact this may have on their future freedom of speech, in terms of expressing themselves on issues of public interest, the Special Rapporteur added.

Beenshtë documented that journalists who challenged Lpez Obrador at his morning press conferences and wrote critical reports about the government were ridiculed and threatened on social media. Editor i The reform, whom the president often opposes, received death threats in 2019 after Lpez Obrador criticized the Mexico-based broad paper. A bomb threat was made against the same newspaper in 2020 after it published negative news about the management of the coronavirus pandemic president.

Article 19 of the press freedom advocacy group said in 2019 that Lpez Obrador’s stigmatizing discourse against the media has a direct impact on the… risk it may generate for the work of the press because [his remarks] pervade the discourse of the rest of society and may even generate attacks.

Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico’s representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said last September that the government’s attacks on the media could have serious consequences for journalists, explaining that journalists who have been criticized by Lpez Obrador at his press conferences the day of the week have received thousands of harassment and hostile messages on social media and even death threats.

It is a situation that all of Mexico knows, it is not new and something that the federal government knows as well, even though its practices continue to be the same at the morning conferences at the National Palace, he said.

It would seem logical that extending the internship through weekly who’s lying sessions has the potential to worsen the already hostile environment facing reporters in Mexico, where more than 40 journalists have been killed since Lpez Obrador took office at the end of 2018.

Echoing the Article 19 statement, Vaca said the government’s stigmatization of the media could provoke attacks against journalists.

He questioned what action the government would take to correct the record if it accuses a reporter or media outlet of spreading false news, but its accusation is subsequently shown to be false. Article 19 has already labeled Lpez Obrador’s press conferences during the day of the week as a disturbing instrument of misinformation.

Misinformation continued during Wednesday’s fake news exposure, according to a report from the news website Animal Poltico.

Garca said her president’s pressure section was in no way trying to harass or censor journalists, but instead provided truthful information so that the people of Mexico could exercise their right to access information that allows them to form an opinion for sure.

Animal Poltico, however, said that there were presentations, mistakes and even false remarks in her presentation.

The news website challenged allegations made by both Garca and Lpez Obrador regarding media coverage of the Miami apartment tower collapse and allegations that the federal government is spying on journalists.

The president asked why New York Times, who last month published a wide-ranging investigation into the May 3 Metro disaster in Mexico City, had not published a similar report regarding the Florida disaster. Animal Poltico noted that the newspaper has in fact fully reported on the tragedy and its alleged cause.

The news website also accused Garca of making inaccurate allegations about the Univision news organization, journalists Joaqun Lpez-Driga and Raymundo Riva Palacio, the Spanish newspaper El Pas and the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, which was published last month and raised concerns about frequent attacks by a populist president accusing the media of unfair coverage and corruption.

In connection with El Pas, for example, Garca accused the newspaper of not seeking an opinion from the government before publishing an article on radioactive waste at a nuclear power plant of the Federal Electricity Commission in Veracruz.

For history, Animal Poltico noted, said the state-owned enterprise did not respond to a request for comment from which it received flats.

Referring to the fake news, which she claimed to have ruined, Garca said that this kind of information threatens the democracy for which we have fought so hard in this country.

But others saw who is lying as the real threat to democracy.

Who is who of the lies is a distraction, a circus, intimidation, abuse of power, an authoritarian practice [and] a sign of intolerance to critical observation, wrote political scientist and columnist Denise Dresser on Twitter.

Objective: to divert attention from the problems documented by journalism and about which the government lies.

With reports from process AND Animal Poltico