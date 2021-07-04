Coalition minister says harassment should be reported after Julia Banks claims extremely brazen action | Julia Banks





A senior federal government minister has said any inappropriate behavior should be reported after former Liberal MP Julia Banks claimed she was inappropriately touched by a male Coalition MP. In an extract from her book published by Nine Newspapers on Saturday, Banks claimed she had been improperly affected. Banks says the unnamed MP put his hand right on my knee and slowly and deliberately pointed at my inner thigh and then raised my leg in an extremely brazen act in the House of Parliament. The only saving grace was that this time I was wearing costume pants, not with a bare bottom and legs, she writes about the Power Play incident: Breaking Through Bias, Barriers and Boys Clubs. Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the first thing he heard about that incident was when he read the excerpt published over the weekend. Undoubtedly such behavior is inappropriate, he told the ABCs Insiders program on Sunday. Birmingham said if there were any issues they should be reported appropriately by each individual and that was why the government was looking to put in place improved reporting and investigation arrangements across parliament to support staff, members of parliament or someone else. But the minister indicated that the new procedure was unlikely to cover incidents that allegedly occurred in previous parliaments, saying it becomes a point where you put the line in those directions. He suggested it would be implemented by this parliament before. It will certainly provide now and in the future a model that actually enables people to have confidence that their grievances can be heard and investigated with independence and confidentiality if they so desire, Birmingham said. Stephanie Foster, a deputy secretary in the prime ministers’ department, recommended that parliamentary staff be given a new independent grievance mechanism to deal with incidents of suspected sexual assault and harassment along with serious harassment. IN report published last month, Foster also suggested that a serious incident team should be deployed to deal with sexual assault incidents such as those alleged by former Coalition staff member Brittany Higgins. Workers responded to the review by saying the grievance mechanism needed a broader task so that it could retrospectively investigate serious incidents. Banks was MP for Chisholm Victorian headquarters from 2016 to 2019. She was elected as a Liberal, but in late 2018 she left the party to sit at the table and ran as an independent against Health Minister Greg Hunt in the Flinders seat in the 2019 election. Banks also says in her book that she was the subject of gossip about her age and appearance from both sides of politics and was asked about her age and who would take care of her children when she was seeking election in 2015. She says she was subjected to brutal and openly conscious prejudice while an MP compared to the most polite, unconscious diversity she experienced in my corporate career. The office of the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was contacted for comment.

