The forensic team arrives in Litton, BC; fire investigation is being prepared

An investigation into the cause and human cost of a devastating wildfire in Lytton, BC, appeared ready to begin Saturday as RCMP forensic teams arrived in the village.

BC Coroners Police and Service had previously been unable to enter the fire-ravaged community due to toxic fumes and other hazards in the country.

Global News has learned that heavy machinery, a commercial command center and a drone were also being deployed in the community to assist in the investigation.

A CN Rail command center was also located at the Boston Bar.

At least two people are feared dead, and sources tell Global News that the death toll could be higher.

Officials have not been able to estimate the number of people missing because residents were dispersed to many nearby communities amid the sudden evacuation order.

















Lytton’s First Interim Chief of Staff John Haugen told Global News on Saturday that members of his community had spread across the Lower Continent, Squamish, Kamloops and Kelowna.

“For many, it is traumatic. “They have not yet been able to really wrap their heads (that they) have no home to return to,” he said.

“But we must keep hoping that we will rebuild stronger, do as much as we can to help, have those healthy lives that are connected to our community.”

Whoever has been evacuated from Litton is were asked to enroll in emergency social services to help officials better understand who may actually be missing.

















Trucks with the RCMP Forensic Search and Repair Team were seen coming to the scene Saturday afternoon just outside the Lytton checkpoint.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is also approaching.

Eyewitnesses told Global News they saw a train braking and stopping on the outskirts of the city shortly before smoke began to billow into the area.

The CN Rail and the CP Rail both have rails that run through the Lyton area. Both companies told Global News that they are offering full assistance to authorities in the investigation.

About 90 percent of the structures in the community were destroyed by fire, which exploded some time before 6pm on Wednesday.

On Friday, operators of the Lytton Chinese Historical Museum, which focuses on the contributions of thousands of Chinese miners, railroad workers, traders and farmers, confirmed that the structure had been burned to the ground.

As of Saturday, the Lytton Creek fire was estimated at about 8,300 acres (83 square miles) in size and moving north.