International
The forensic team arrives in Litton, BC; fire investigation is being prepared
An investigation into the cause and human cost of a devastating wildfire in Lytton, BC, appeared ready to begin Saturday as RCMP forensic teams arrived in the village.
BC Coroners Police and Service had previously been unable to enter the fire-ravaged community due to toxic fumes and other hazards in the country.
Global News has learned that heavy machinery, a commercial command center and a drone were also being deployed in the community to assist in the investigation.
A CN Rail command center was also located at the Boston Bar.
Read more:
‘It brings tears to my eyes’: The fate of the missing residents weighs heavily on Mayor Lytton, BC
At least two people are feared dead, and sources tell Global News that the death toll could be higher.
Officials have not been able to estimate the number of people missing because residents were dispersed to many nearby communities amid the sudden evacuation order.
What is next for the inhabitants of Lyton?
Lytton’s First Interim Chief of Staff John Haugen told Global News on Saturday that members of his community had spread across the Lower Continent, Squamish, Kamloops and Kelowna.
“For many, it is traumatic. “They have not yet been able to really wrap their heads (that they) have no home to return to,” he said.
“But we must keep hoping that we will rebuild stronger, do as much as we can to help, have those healthy lives that are connected to our community.”
Read more:
Litton Fire: Preliminary reports of at least 2 deaths, says forensic pathologist
Whoever has been evacuated from Litton is were asked to enroll in emergency social services to help officials better understand who may actually be missing.
Most of the province remains at great risk to the extreme
Trucks with the RCMP Forensic Search and Repair Team were seen coming to the scene Saturday afternoon just outside the Lytton checkpoint.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is also approaching.
Eyewitnesses told Global News they saw a train braking and stopping on the outskirts of the city shortly before smoke began to billow into the area.
Read more:
Cause of Lytton, BC, fire not yet known, resident without train braking and smoke rising
The CN Rail and the CP Rail both have rails that run through the Lyton area. Both companies told Global News that they are offering full assistance to authorities in the investigation.
About 90 percent of the structures in the community were destroyed by fire, which exploded some time before 6pm on Wednesday.
On Friday, operators of the Lytton Chinese Historical Museum, which focuses on the contributions of thousands of Chinese miners, railroad workers, traders and farmers, confirmed that the structure had been burned to the ground.
As of Saturday, the Lytton Creek fire was estimated at about 8,300 acres (83 square miles) in size and moving north.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8000755/forensic-team-arrives-lytton-wildfire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]