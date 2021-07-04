



Saskatchewan on Saturday saw the number of active COVID-19 cases and the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the province. Saskatchewan reported 49 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus virus an increase from 21 new cases reported Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 48,931 since the start of the pandemic, according to an update on the COVID-19 provincial online panel. As of Saturday, 421 of those cases remain active, up from 405 on Friday. There have been 33 additional disease recoveries, meaning a total of 47,942 people have now been cured of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan since the onset of the pandemic. The province did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, with the number remaining at 568. There have been no deaths from the disease reported in Saskatchewan since Tuesday. The average of seven-day cases now stands at 36 cases per day, or 2.9 per 100,000 people. This is part of the continuing downward trend of cases in the province after reaching a seven-day rolling average of 287 in mid-April. The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following regions: In the far northwest: four.

Far to the northeast: 14.

Northwest: five.

North center: two.

Saskatoon: seven.

Regina: nine.

Southwest: a.

South Central: two.

Southeast: two. The province reports that 60 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 out of 57 on Friday. Nine of those people are in intensive care. vaccination Saskatchewan administered 8,392 vaccines on Friday, bringing the total to 1,202,927. Demand for second doses in the province has continued. On Friday, 7,660 second doses were administered. Only the first 732 doses were given during the same time period. The Saskatchewan government will lift all public health orders in just over a week on July 11 including mandatory camouflage and size collection limits. Although many are taking a long weekend, several travel clinics are open in various locations in the province. Saskatoon Prairieland Park through the clinicis open all weekend until 20:00 CST. On Saturday it is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while on Sunday it will offer Moderna. Regina’s car through Evraz Place will be open all weekend from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm CST, offering doses of Pfizer. People can also book theirsonline datingor visit alocal pharmacies. The province processed 1,679 tests on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-covid-19-july-3-1.6089325

