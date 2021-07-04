As US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, Afghans are also seeking an exitExBulletin

As US and allied forces withdraw and the Taliban make profits, Afghans are seeking to flee and sell their cars and land for money.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Pentagon says it has handed over Bagram Airfield to the Afghan government. Bagram has been the epicenter of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, and giving up on that is the clearest sign yet that America is, in fact, moving away from Afghanistan. And as NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports, so are Afghans.

(Voice of music)

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Afghans have long sung about the bitterness of fleeing their country, plunged into war for the past four decades, like this classic by Qasim Bakhsh (ph).

(Voice of music)

QASIM BAKHSH: (Sung in non-English).

HADID: He prays, “Come to Kabul. See the flowers. Do not stay away from your homeland. Come with me.”

(Voice of music)

BAKHSH: (Sung in non-English language).

HADID: But the Afghans are fleeing Kabul – or at least trying. Some end up in the basement office of property dealer Zabihullah Jahani (ph) just down a busy street. He says there has been a rush of desperate customers to rent out their homes or sell them. He spoke with NPR producer Khwaga Ghani in Kabul.

ZABIHULLAH JAHANI: (Through translator) They need money to get visas to Turkey, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

HADID: He says the rush started last year, but people have become more desperate in recent weeks as the Taliban have grown across the country, doubling the number of districts they hold.

JAHANI: (Through translator) People keep repeating, The Taliban are coming, the Taliban are coming.

HADID: People like Hadis Rami (ph). She is a single mother.

HADIS RAMI: (Through translator) I am an independent woman. If the Taliban take over, will they let me work? How will I secure my daughter?

HADID: Rami raises her eyebrows to live and she has managed to save $ 300 to pay a runner. He will take her and her daughter to neighboring Iran. From there, she says a friend will help them steal the border to Turkey. There is a large Afghan diaspora, including friends with whom he will stay.

RAMI: (Through the translator) it is impossible to go to Turkey legally. You can buy a visa on the black market, but it is, like 3000 dollars. I am using a smuggler because it is the cheapest way.

HADID: Cheaper but dangerous. A UN official warns that Afghan migrants are being abducted and held for ransom in Iran. For women and girls, there is an increased risk of sexual assault and even rape. Rami believes she has no choice.

RAMI: (Through translator) Of course I’m worried, but I want a better future for me and my daughter.

HADID: Others, just teenagers, are planning to leave, like Mahbooba (ph). She is a volleyball player. NPR was caught with him after a game.

(Groaning)

HADID: She asked that we do not use her family name because she does not want to be identified by the authorities. She is 19 years old and sees no future for herself in Afghanistan.

MAHBOOBA: (Through translator) When we heard that the Americans were leaving and the Taliban were coming, I was afraid I would not be able to continue my studies or do sports.

HADID: The Taliban say they will allow women to study in separate institutions. But in areas already under their rule, activists say girls try to study beyond sixth grade. As for sports, the Taliban do not allow women to play in public. So Mahbooba found a human trafficker who would take him and another volleyball teammate to Turkey.

HEATHER BARR: You and I would do the same if we were in their place.

HADID: Heather Barr has been following Afghanistan for years on Human Rights Watch.

BARR: There is a new generation, young Afghans who have different expectations of what they want the country to be.

HADID: Barr says this is especially true for women like Mahbooba and Rami, who used the presence of foreign forces to fight for their right to study, work and play sports. However, it is not just urban women, or wealthy Afghans who are trying to flee. Tens of thousands of Afghans working for Americans hope to be allowed into the US soon Then there are the poor in Afghanistan. The escalation of the conflict means that many are already hungry. They are even starving to death as a severe drought grips parts of the country.

But Barr says America and its NATO allies bear a lot of responsibility for the exodus because of their sudden decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, which has emboldened the Taliban. She says they should expect Afghan refugees to try to make their way to Europe.

BARR: And the least you can do at the moment is treat people with respect and esteem for those people who bathe on your shores.

HADID: As for the Taliban, they have called on Afghans to stay and help rebuild the country. But many Afghans do not trust or trust insurgents, such as Jahani, a property trader.

JAHANI: (Spoken in non-English).

HADID: He says, “if I had money, I would leave now.”

Diaa Hadid, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.