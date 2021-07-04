Miami Building Demolition Search and Rescue Operations Stopped Before Tropical Storm Elsa





“There is a threat to the standing building,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday night, adding that because of this, engineers and the demolition team stopped operations around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“We are waiting with instructions from the engineers … before we can restart safely,” she explained.

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead in the collapse – with two victims pulled from the rubble on Friday night. The victims include four- and ten-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and the daughter of a firefighter.

“We just miss them so much already, we wish this tragedy did not happen and we will always remember them,” Mejias said. As of Saturday night, 121 people remained missing in the tragedy, while 191 have been held accountable, Levine Cava said. Now officials continue to work around the clock to ensure the site is safe in the face of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is heading toward South Florida with heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect the coast Sunday night until Monday morning. Race against the storm Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday – including Miami-Dade County – due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical storm watches have already been released for parts of the Florida Keys and “extra hours are projected for the West Coast of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We are preparing for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storms, heavy rainfall and flash floods.” “The state has begun executing contingency plans for Tropical Storm Elsa and Surfside joint response,” he added. Elsa was a Category 1 hurricane early Friday and Saturday but weakened in a tropical storm as it targeted the Dominican Republic and Haiti. While the forecast remains uncertain about the ongoing route and intensity, the potential for weather-related issues at the site of the collapse is influencing authorities’ decisions on the ground. “We are still very much hopeful we can do the demolition before the storm,” Levine Cava explained. “We are moving forward as fast as we can.” Officials do not yet know the exact time of the collapse. “The engineers are on the ground and they are still doing their due diligence, so we do not have an exact time frame at this time,” Levine Cava said Saturday night. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said: “The fear was that the hurricane could destroy our building and destroy it in the wrong direction, at the top of the pile where we have casualties.” Burkett added that the demolition “will allow rescue workers to dump all over the country without fear of any danger of debris falling or collapsing buildings”. Demolition plans Plans to demolish the rest of the building were announced at the end of the week as rescue crews continued to clear debris for the victims. Search and rescue operations were briefly halted on Thursday after engineers noticed the relocation of the pile of debris that posed a danger to rescue teams, officials said. After operations resumed later that day, authorities confirmed at a press conference that demolition was likely necessary to keep rescue teams and the crash site safe for further search. Levine Cava announced Saturday that the firm Controlled Demolition, Inc. will deal with the demolition of the remaining structure of the Champlain ‘Towers’ in the South. “They’ve done other big breaks,” Levine Cava said, adding that the company was “evaluating the scene now.” On Saturday, the governor voiced his support for the demolition plan ahead of Elsa’s influence. “I think it’s the right thing to do. At the end of the day, that building is too unsafe to let people come back,” DeSantis said. He explained that he believes it would be better for the building to fall before the storm came, saying, “With these explosions potentially, it would create a really big risk.” Levine Cava said the county will not need to evacuate any additional buildings before demolition, but they will notify a perimeter of the demolition area. Burkett also assured residents Saturday that the demolition should not affect other buildings in the area. Burkett said he has received calls from concerned citizens who are concerned about the potential impacts on their buildings from demolition as well as environmental impacts from debris. The materials from the waste pile were tested by a company employed by structural engineers and “there were no significant issues in the waste,” Burkett told reporters Saturday evening. Investigators trying to determine what happened A thorough waste review will help officials determine what happened and hopefully prevent further collapses like this. Since part of the building collapsed more than a week ago, complaints of high-rise construction in the neighboring country have come to light through interviews with survivors, victims’ family members and documents obtained by CNN. On Saturday, CNN learned the developer behind Eighty Seven Park, a recently erected apartment building next door to Champlain Towers South, that offered the Surfside tower board $ 400,000 amid construction complaints. Construction on that building had been the source of complaints, including at least one by one condo board member to a Surfside building official in January 2019, documents obtained by CNN show. Under the deal sent by the group behind the luxury building, Champlain Towers South residents would have to release the developer from liability and the building board would have to publicly support the development in letters sent to Surfside Town and Miami Beach, where the Park was being built. Eighty-seven, in exchange for payment, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal was introduced in 2019, according to the Washington Post, which first reported on it. It was never signed by the Champlain Towers South co-ownership board, Max Marcucci, a board spokesman, told CNN. On Friday, Robert McKee, an attorney for one of the Champlain Towers South residents suing the building’s board, suggested at a court hearing that civil plaintiffs investigate the neighboring building, calling the builder “a potentially significant defendant.” CNN has approached developers behind Eighty Seven Park to comment on the proposed deal.

CNN’s Brian Todd, Natasha Chen, Kevin Conlon, Claudia Dominguez, Casey Tolan and Haley Brink contributed to this report.

