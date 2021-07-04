An 112-year-old in Puerto Rico sets the Guinness World Record as the oldest man





Growing up, Mrquez, who was the second eldest of 11 children, was responsible for a lot of housework and helped care for his younger siblings.

As the first son born, Mrquez also helped his father’s cane farm – starting when he was a young boy – and would water the plants and sugar cane cut into wagons for transport, according to an announcement. for Press by Guinness World Records.

“I was the oldest of the kids, so I did everything,” Mrquez told Guinness World Records. “I cleaned up, I took care of the boys, I did everything.”

He continued the farm, “eventually becoming the way he supported his family,” according to Guinness World Records. Mrquez was married to Andrea Perez for 75 years until her death in 2010. The couple had four children. He also has five grandchildren, according to Guinness World Records. He now lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, with his two surviving children, Tirsa and “Millito”. Mrquez, who has lost most of his hearing, underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker when he was 101 – but he is still strong and in good health, the press release said. Known as “Don Millo”, Mrquez’s key to a happy life is “to have an abundance of love and live life without anger,” the press release said. “My father raised me lovingly, loving everyone,” Mrquez’s family told Guinness World Records. “He always told me and my brothers to do well, to share everything with others.” The former oldest living man known by the Guinness World Records was Dumitru Comnescu of Romania. He died on June 27, 2020, less than a month after taking the record, at the age of 111 years 219 days. After his death, Guinness World Records said they “got evidence” in support of Mrquez, who was born three months earlier than Comnescu. The oldest person on Earth is 118-year-old Kane Takana, who lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan. In March, her nephew told CNN that Takana was hitting the record for the oldest person who ever lived, who is held by Jeanne Louise Calment, a French woman who died in 122.

