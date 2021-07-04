How moving abroad taught me to be American

(CNN) Home illness is a complicated thing.

First you are paying $ 12 for a box of Rice Crispies and before you know it you have decorated your entire apartment in red, white and blue.

Growing up in United States , I have never really thought about what it means to be American. It’s a gift to be a member of a majority culture – no one asks you about your identity. American was what I considered “neutral.”

Then, in 2019, I moved to Hong Kong.

According to a 2015 New York Times study , the average American adult lives 18 miles away from his or her mother. Currently, I live 8,327 miles away from mine.

Our office here at CNN Asia-Pacific is a mix of American, Chinese, British, Australian, Korean and more. I say bathroom, elevator and backpack, not toilet, elevator and backpack. There are regular arguments in the workplace on how to spell “gray” and the definition of pudding. (A cake is not a pudding, and I will die on this particular hill.)

But that ‘s how it always works, right? Getting out of the world you have always known is how you begin to understand who you are. It’s a language-old metaphor, with Odysseus leaving Ithaca and Anne Shirley arriving at Avonlea.

Tellingshte said that as a White woman from the west living in Hong Kong and working at a desk job, I am an expatriate while the less privileged people who come to this city are migrants and refugees.

Moreover, my native English has become the default language in the world and pop culture has spread the image of Americanism all over the world. Across the globe, I hear my accent – which, not so long ago, I considered “not an accent” – coming out of different mouths.

When the fireworks stop in Washington, DC, this year, I will be very busy sleeping on the other side of the planet. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty Images

As a representative of my country abroad, I ask questions and occasionally have to break hearts. Sorry, guys, but even though “Friends” was set in New York City the show was filmed in Los Angeles. And if you want to visit Las Vegas and Miami on the same holiday (not “holiday”, this is Christmas) better save for a plane ticket.

There is also a righteous shame. Watching my homeland bulldozer over other countries and not reckon with its history of racial violence does not become easier from a distance. Support for the US, with its immense money, resources and power, makes me open my eyes as I do whenever a famous actress says she is being discriminated against for being too beautiful.

However, seeing your home through the eyes of a stranger can be a pleasure. The teenager I who stepped on with combat boots and thought no one could find my hometown interesting is excited to talk about what it was like to go out in the evening (overrated but the dress is fun) and get the SAT (yes, just like irritating as seen on TV).

The United States feels like five or six different countries. One of my colleagues is a Midwesterner, and I’m Southern – sometimes, it ‘s like we speak two completely different languages. Before I left, I was the kind of person who raised my nose to the root for American athletes at the Olympics because I felt overwhelmed to support the team that would probably win. Now, however, I have embraced my ability to WOOOOOOO along with the best of them.

For many issues of Americanism, I am guilty after being accused.

I consider “blue” a fragrance, I like to have small conversations in elevators, and I call everyone – adults, children, animals, my boss – “tip”.

You have to admit, it is a very nicely designed flag. Mark Rightmire / Subscribe to Orange County / Getty Images

But there are limits. I have no idea why restaurants in the US give out so many different bills or why the doors of public restroom stalls have those weird cracks instead of free / busy tables. (Seriously, if anyone can enlighten me about this, please do. If I would never have to bend over to look for a pair of legs to figure out if a stall is in use, it would be very freaking quickly. )

Why is a small sized drink actually a medium? I do not know.

Why do we need four remote controls for just one TV? Beat me.

Why do you shake people you do not even know? Because it would be rude not to!

As an American it is easy to keep yourself at the center of the universe. The American flag is just the “flag.” If I do not take a day off from work or do not wear swimsuits with stars and stripes, what does even this holiday mean to me, anyway?

In 2020, I cast my ballot from a laptop, which did not have the sparkling excitement of walking in the cabin to exercise my civic duty. I attended a friend’s wedding, my cousin’s Easter seder, and an awakening throughout the Magnification.

Thanks to Covid-19, I have not trespassed in the States since I left two years ago. My big plan to get back for a few weeks each year is on a permanent maintenance model.

Yes, I miss my mother. But I do not miss the five pound bills that somehow accumulated at the bottom of my bag each week.

This fourth of July, I will be trading hot dogs and fireworks with very dim and neon signs . I am from a country full of people who believe in the right to express themselves and I do not need a flag or a federal holiday in order to do the same.

As we say in North Carolina, WOOOOOOO about that.