In the report of a child soldier, Turkey accused the US of hypocrisy; Little says ‘factual error’ | World News





Turkey has accused the United States of “double standards and hypocrisy” after a report released by the state department stressed that Ankara was among 15 countries using child soldiers. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry completely denied the allegations. The report from the US State Department was released on Friday, and Turkey’s rejection came later that day. Among the other nations mentioned in the list was Pakistan, which has also rejected the strong reaction to development. The foreign ministry said the involvement described a “mistake and factual misunderstanding” and urged Washington to reconsider “baseless allegations” made against the country. Turkey, the first NATO ally on the list, noted US support for Syrian Kurdish militants. He cited a United Nations report documenting the recruitment and exploitation of children under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkey says Syrian Kurdish militants who secured the backbone of the SDF fighting the Islamic State group were linked to Kurdish fighters who have been waging an uprising against Turkey for more than three decades and have been designated terrorists. US support for them has been a major irritant in US-Turkey relations. The US move could lead to sanctions on military aid to the countries on the list. The Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) has been in place since 2010 and has highlighted six governments for the first time. The number has risen to 15 this year – the highest so far. Once a country is placed on the list, it is banned in the following US government programs: International military education and training, foreign military funding, redundant defense items, and peacekeeping operations. The CSPA also prohibits the issuance of licenses for the direct commercial sale of military equipment to such governments. Islamabad said no institution had been advised by the US before the report was published. Local media, bearing the statement of Pakistan’s foreign office, reported that no details were given on the basis on which the conclusion was reached. The foreign ministry statement said Pakistan did not support any non-state armed groups or any entity recruiting or using child soldiers, saying “Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well known.” . He acknowledged that Pakistan was committed to fighting “this disaster – both nationally and internationally”.

