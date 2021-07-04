Air travel at Denver International Airport is ‘completely different now’ – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – On July 3, 2021, there is a word to describe Denver International Airport – busy. A practically opposite picture compared to 2020.

“There are people here!” said Weldon Lee.

He was taking his wife’s son to the DIA on Saturday. He did the same thing this time last year, and he says it’s a big difference.

“He was dead last year,” he said. “The first shock was when I pulled into the garage downstairs and there was no car down there. “Quite different now.”

The airport predicted a busy weekend. July is typically a busy month of travel, but after a year of blockages and travel restrictions airport officials think people are willing to wander. They think this may be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic.

Starting July 1 through July 6, more than 1.2 million people are expected to travel through the DIA.

“This is good news for everyone,” Weldon said.

Not everyone is having a good time. Friday Airlines Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights due to the weather, leaving people stranded and irritated. Tom Powers was flying through Denver en route home from the East Coast from Las Vegas when he discovered that his connecting flight had been canceled.

He said he would not be able to take another flight until Monday and thinks the Southwest should help pay for their mistake.

“There is no compensation. No ‘we will help you find a motel.’ No ‘we’ll give you some dinner comps in one place.’ “Nothing,” Powers said.

Weldon lives near Estes Park and says he has seen the effect of a quiet year traveling in Colorado communities. He thinks all this traffic, though congested, is a good thing.

“Industry in this area needs it a lot. “I’m sure the airlines have lost millions and millions, maybe billions of dollars,” he said.