Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei anime will have 13 episodes





On the official website for the animated adaptation of the spin-off manga written and illustrated by Yu Mori, Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei (Honorary High School Magic Student), distribution information for Blu-ray / DVD compilation packages was posted. This also confirmed that the series will have a total of thirteen episodes, and the cover of the first package was revealed. Package 1 (episodes 1 and 2) – September 29, 2021.

Package 2 (episodes 3-5) – October 27, 2021.

Package 3 (episodes 6 to 8) – November 24, 2021.

Package 4 (episodes 9-11) – December 22, 2021.

Package 5 (episodes 12 and 13) – January 26, 2022. This new production has been on air since July 3 in Japan and marks the tenth anniversary of the original literary franchise Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei, which has inspired a large number of manga drawn by different authors and based on different arches. plot lines of novels. For his part, Mori began publishing the spin-off manga through Kadokawa Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in April 2012 and completed it in June 2020. Production team Hideki Tachibana (BlazBlue: Alter Memory, Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism, Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka?) Directly directs the anime at CONNECT Studios.

Tsuyoshi Tamai (Bikini Warriors, Hangyakusei Million Arthur, Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu) is responsible for writing and overseeing the scripts.

Akitomo Yamamoto (Dokyuu Hentai HxEros, Akanesasu Shoujo) and Takao

Sano (Isekai Shokudou, Ojousama Gakkou ni Shomin Sample Toshite Gets Sareta Ken) are dealing with character designs.

Taku Iwasaki (Bungou Stray Dogs, JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken, Kuroshitsuji) is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack.

The music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia will perform the opening song entitled 101, while the music unit Philosophy without Dance will perform the closing song entitled Double Standard. Summary of Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei A century has passed since magic, true magic, true, things of legends have returned to the world. Spring is spring, the season of new beginnings and a new class of students is about to start their studies at the First High School of the National Academy of Magic, also called the High School of Magic. A spin-off manga from the extremely famous series of light novels Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei that follows the events of the original series as seen through the eyes of Miyuki Shiba, Tatsuya’s sister. The life of an honorary student comes with many unexpected expectations and hidden feelings? !



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internationalnewsagency.org/mahouka-koukou-no-yuutousei-anime-will-have-13-episodes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos