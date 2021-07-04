Want to pass Canada quarantine hotels? Depends on which COVID-19 vaccine you received – National





From July 5, all fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada will be exempt from the mandatory 14-day stay inside one of the country’s COVID-19 quarantine hotels, but only if Health Canada authorizes the vaccine used by the traveler. Health Canada and the Canadian Public Health Agency reiterated this warning on Saturday. “Fully vaccinated travelers allowed to enter Canada can be exempt from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Canadian government will be accepted,” the agencies tweeted. Fully vaccinated travelers allowed to enter Canada can be exempt from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted. https://t.co/U3ngHDq8bt pic.twitter.com/95cuNs5t40 – Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) July 3, 2021 The story goes down the ad So far, the federal government has approved four vaccines for use: Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Enforcement of this rule could indicate inconvenience to travelers from countries such as China or Russia, where most of each population has been given the Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines, respectively. Trends Travel restrictions still remain, despite some relaxing on July 5, warns CBSA

The fire boils on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico after the underwater pipeline burst Unauthorized vaccines include: Bharat Biotech (Covaxin, BBV152 A, B, C), Cansino (Convidecia, Ad5-nCoV), Gamalaya (Sputnik V, Gam-Covid-Vac), Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm-Wu) Sinovac (CoronaVac, PiCoVacc) and Vector Institute (EpiVacCorona). Read more: Here’s what you need to know about relaxed travel rules for fully vaccinated Canadians However, one expert said the exclusion of some vaccines in the new travel rules could be “problematic” and is a violation of personal freedoms. “It simply came to our notice then [policy] it’s basically a vaccine passport, “said Kerry Bowman, professor of global health bioethics at the University of Toronto. “If every country does that, we will have a big problem on our hands in terms of access.” Bowman noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so if that country followed the example of Canada, then this would restrict freedom of movement for millions of Canadians. He said Canada’s new policy will exclude millions of people who have received the Sputnik V vaccine or one of China’s two vaccines. The story goes down the ad















3:34

Cross-border travel may soon return between Canada and the US





Cross-border travel may soon return between Canada and the US

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved those vaccines, Bowman said Canada is not pursuing scientific evidence. Instead, he thinks there should be an international standard set by the WHO. “Otherwise, we have problems with justice and freedom of movement.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

