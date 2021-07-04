International
50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris
PARIS (AP) Paris on Saturday was the only place for the brave fans of Jim Morrison.
Fifty years after his death at the age of 27, rock music fans from France and around the world came to the Pere-Lachaise Cemetery in east Paris where the frontman of The Doors is buried. Many brought candles and photographs and some burned sticks near his grave as police watched closely.
Jim and The Doors have been our heroes since we were kids. It is an honor to be here and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his death today, said Dutuar Platzek.
The 50-year-old fan made the trip from Halle, Germany with his childhood friend Mathias Barthel. The two had not returned to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery for more than 25 years.
Year after year, the place has become a pilgrimage site for Morrison fans, known for its dark textures, wavy locks, leather pants, steel look and presence on the theater stage. He pushed The Doors to several big hits between 1965 and 1971, including Light My Fire, Hello I Love You, Touch Me and Riders on the Storm.
Michelle Campbell was 21 when Morrison died in 1971, lived in Texas and studied photography. Its first July 3 anniversary of Morrisons’s death was in 1989. Back then, the grave was unmarked and a fan had made a wooden cross.
He has been selling since he moved to Paris and has come to Pere-Lachaise almost every year, taking pictures of the tomb of Morrisons and his admirers, many of whom have become friends.
(Like) people sitting around armchairs in someone’s apartment, rather than a grave, just talking and meeting each other, she recalled. It was really lovely … I still come as much as I can because it is always very wonderful.
Colleen Amblard drove seven hours from her hometown of Domancy, in the French Alps, to visit the tomb. The 21-year-old student told the Associated Press that it was very exciting to be here, to remember Jim Morrison … to show that he has not been forgotten.
We acknowledge his talent and the fact that he was a great person, he was truly a genius, she said.
Like many other fans, Amblard was planning to visit other places Morrison spent time living in Paris, from his apartment in the former nightclub, where some say he died of heroin overdose.
Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison was the son of a U.S. Navy officer and moved constantly as a child, growing up in Florida, Virginia, Texas, New Mexico and California.
He said he witnessed the aftermath of a horrific car accident on a Native American reservation as a child, an event that appeared heavily in his later texts and poems. An avid reader, he was heavily influenced by the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, the poet Arthur Rimbaud, and the surrealist playwright Antonin Artaud.
In 1965, while living in the bohemian neighborhood of Los Angeles on Venice Beach and frequently taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, another film student at UCLA, founded Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore immediately joined forces.
Morrison and The Doors would burn a lot, releasing albums The Doors and Strange Days in 1967, The Soft Parade in 1968 and Morrison Hotel in 1970. The dynamic presence of the Morrisons scene was in full screen during performances at the Ed Sullivan Show and in Hollywood Bowl.
But the band would burn quickly as Morrison plunged into alcoholism. He was arrested twice for his stage deception, including a concert in Miami that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and swearing. He received a posthumous apology in 2010.
Morrison made his last album with The Doors, LA Woman, in 1971, and moved to Paris soon after.
There, on July 3, 1971, he was found dead in a bathtub. No autopsy was performed and the disputes of what caused his death are controversial.
He was one of several rock stars including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones Brian Jones who died at 27 years old.
His status as a mythical figure for rock fans has never faded. On the 20th anniversary of his death in 1991, the biography directed by Oliver Stone, The Doors, starring Val Kilmer as Morrison, was published.
___
Sylvie Corbet wrote from Saulieu, France. AP writer Andrew Dalton contributed from Los Angeles.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/europe-paris-entertainment-music-arts-and-entertainment-2e0ce9f13e07127c27c008982ad87ac4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]