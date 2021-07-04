50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

PARIS (AP) Paris on Saturday was the only place for the brave fans of Jim Morrison.

Fifty years after his death at the age of 27, rock music fans from France and around the world came to the Pere-Lachaise Cemetery in east Paris where the frontman of The Doors is buried. Many brought candles and photographs and some burned sticks near his grave as police watched closely.

Jim and The Doors have been our heroes since we were kids. It is an honor to be here and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his death today, said Dutuar Platzek.

The 50-year-old fan made the trip from Halle, Germany with his childhood friend Mathias Barthel. The two had not returned to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery for more than 25 years.

Year after year, the place has become a pilgrimage site for Morrison fans, known for its dark textures, wavy locks, leather pants, steel look and presence on the theater stage. He pushed The Doors to several big hits between 1965 and 1971, including Light My Fire, Hello I Love You, Touch Me and Riders on the Storm.

Michelle Campbell was 21 when Morrison died in 1971, lived in Texas and studied photography. Its first July 3 anniversary of Morrisons’s death was in 1989. Back then, the grave was unmarked and a fan had made a wooden cross.

He has been selling since he moved to Paris and has come to Pere-Lachaise almost every year, taking pictures of the tomb of Morrisons and his admirers, many of whom have become friends.

(Like) people sitting around armchairs in someone’s apartment, rather than a grave, just talking and meeting each other, she recalled. It was really lovely … I still come as much as I can because it is always very wonderful.

Colleen Amblard drove seven hours from her hometown of Domancy, in the French Alps, to visit the tomb. The 21-year-old student told the Associated Press that it was very exciting to be here, to remember Jim Morrison … to show that he has not been forgotten.

We acknowledge his talent and the fact that he was a great person, he was truly a genius, she said.

Like many other fans, Amblard was planning to visit other places Morrison spent time living in Paris, from his apartment in the former nightclub, where some say he died of heroin overdose.

Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison was the son of a U.S. Navy officer and moved constantly as a child, growing up in Florida, Virginia, Texas, New Mexico and California.

He said he witnessed the aftermath of a horrific car accident on a Native American reservation as a child, an event that appeared heavily in his later texts and poems. An avid reader, he was heavily influenced by the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, the poet Arthur Rimbaud, and the surrealist playwright Antonin Artaud.

In 1965, while living in the bohemian neighborhood of Los Angeles on Venice Beach and frequently taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, another film student at UCLA, founded Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore immediately joined forces.

Morrison and The Doors would burn a lot, releasing albums The Doors and Strange Days in 1967, The Soft Parade in 1968 and Morrison Hotel in 1970. The dynamic presence of the Morrisons scene was in full screen during performances at the Ed Sullivan Show and in Hollywood Bowl.

But the band would burn quickly as Morrison plunged into alcoholism. He was arrested twice for his stage deception, including a concert in Miami that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and swearing. He received a posthumous apology in 2010.

Morrison made his last album with The Doors, LA Woman, in 1971, and moved to Paris soon after.

There, on July 3, 1971, he was found dead in a bathtub. No autopsy was performed and the disputes of what caused his death are controversial.

He was one of several rock stars including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones Brian Jones who died at 27 years old.

His status as a mythical figure for rock fans has never faded. On the 20th anniversary of his death in 1991, the biography directed by Oliver Stone, The Doors, starring Val Kilmer as Morrison, was published.

___

Sylvie Corbet wrote from Saulieu, France. AP writer Andrew Dalton contributed from Los Angeles.